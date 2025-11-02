Jaxon Smith-Njigba Highlights Best DFS Showdown Plays for Commanders vs. Seahawks
It should be an entertaining game to close out Sunday for week nine of the NFL, with the Washington Commanders taking on the Seattle Seahawks. Here is a breakdown of some of the dos and don’ts in DFS showdown formats for the matchup.
High Value Plays (Excluding QBs)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (DK:$12,000/FD:$13,400)
No matter how high his price is, Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a must-play in DFS for this Sunday night bout. He is currently leading the NFL in receiving yards and is especially on a hot streak right now. In his last three games, he has had over 100 receiving yards and has recorded a touchdown in each of those games. With this recent huge point output, it is impossible not to put Smith-Njigba in lineups, given his week nine opponent, the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders so far this season are allowing the seventh-most passing yards per game. In three of their last five games, they have allowed over 90 receiving yards and a touchdown to opposing WR1s.
High Value Don’t Plays
Jacory Croskey-Merritt (DK:$7,400/FD:$9,400)
RB1 for the Washington Commanders, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who took the NFL by storm, has slowed down in his production. Following his season high against the Los Angeles Chargers in week five, where he had 111 rushing yards on 14 rushing attempts, he has struggled. In his last three games, he has a combined 119 rushing yards. In these contents, he is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry. This would rank as the lowest rushing yards per attempt by a team in the NFL, behind the San Francisco 49ers, who average 3.4 yards per carry. Croskey-Merritt’s struggles going into week nine’s matchup against the Seahawks will not bode well.
The Seattle Seahawks are currently allowing the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL. The most rushing yards they allowed to a RB this season was in week one against the 49ers, where Christian McCaffrey had 69 rushing yards on 22 rushes. Every other RB1 they have faced has been held under 50 rushing yards.
Low Value Plays
Chris Moore (DK:$3,400/FD:$2,200)
Washington Commanders WR Chris Moore could be in line for a solid fantasy outing. He is worth the risk at his price to pair with larger price tag player. With Terry McLaurin missing another game, Moore will have increased opportunities. In two of his last three games, he had 45 or more receiving yards. In one of the games, he also scored a touchdown. McLaurin was out in both of these games.
AJ Barner (DK:$3,000/FD:$5,600)
TE1 for the Seattle Seahawks, AJ Barner's price is way too low. He did have a down week last game against the Houston Texans, only recording one catch for seven yards, but in his three outings prior, he had good performances. In PPR fantasy formats, Barner, in his three previous games to week eight, had 10 or more fantasy points. He also showed his ability to find the endzone, getting three touchdown grabs over that span. Given this, with the Commanders' subpar passing defense, ranking seventh in most passing yards given up per game, Barner at his price is a great play.