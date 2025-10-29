Should Fantasy Owners Panic About Jacory Croskey-Merritt?
Amid a flurry of injuries, the Washington Commanders have endured a tough start to the season, suffering losses in each of their last three games following a 3-2 stretch through their first five games. The Commanders sit at third in the NFC East standings and have faced inconsistency offensively with Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel each missing time this season.
In the backfield, rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt entered the season with high expectations given the group’s lack of high-end talent. Following a 27.0-PPR point outing in Week 5, the Commanders rookie has struggled mightily in fantasy, mustering under 6.0 points in each of their last three games.
Washington has been forced to abandon its ground game at times due to large deficits, raising concern over Croskey-Merritt’s fantasy stock going forward. With Jayden Daniels sidelined in Week 8, Croskey-Merritt posted just 2.5 PPR points on the ground, his lowest mark of the season thus far.
Without the remainder of its stars, teams have keyed in on the efficient production of Croskey-Merritt, who is looking to snap a skid of lackluster output. Entering a crucial Week 9 matchup, let’s determine if now is the time for fantasy owners to panic about the Commanders running back.
Fantasy Football Owners Should Panic About Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Despite his fantasy woes, Washington’s rookie back has recorded 82 carries for 402 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Croskey-Merritt is one of the top rushing rookies in the NFL this season and is on pace for nearly 900 yards in his rookie campaign.
Still, that doesn’t mean his fantasy production hasn’t emerged concerning. Amid yet another injury to Daniels, Croskey-Merritt and Washington’s offense could continue to endure its share of struggles as they gear up for a matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.
In Week 8, Croskey-Merritt managed just 25 yards over nine carries without catching a pass during the loss. Without consistent volume, the running back endured a limited ceiling for production, lowering his fantasy stock entering the new week.
The Commanders will hope for Daniels back in time for Sunday’s game versus Seattle, coming off a lowly seven-point effort versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Should Daniels manage a return, Croskey-Merritt’s fantasy stock should trend in the correct direction with his running mate in the backfield.