Fantasy Sports

Jayden Daniels, Josh Jacobs, and 3 Other Underdog Props for Commanders vs. Packers

Some of the best props on Underdog Fantasy  for Thursday night’s matchup between the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers.

Gray Deyo

Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium.
Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks off the field after the game against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. Here are five of the best prop bets to take on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Josh Jacobs Over 91.5 Rushing+Receiving Yards

Packers running back Josh Jacobs
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the second half at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on Sunday, September 7, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Jacobs should be able to hit this 91.5 rush+receiving total with no issue. The Washington Commanders, in week one, allowed the 10th fewest rushing yards, giving up 71 to the Giants. In 2024, however, they gave up the second most in the NFL, surrendering 143.4 yards per contest. It feels Jacobs could way surpass this total of the combined 91.5 rushing and receiving totals. He showed he could do some damage in the pass game last year, recording 20 or more yards in eight out of 17 games, and everybody knows what he can do as a rusher. In 2024, he finished with the sixth most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,329 yards.

Terry McLaurin Over 6.5 Targets

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts after a play with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Washington Commanders wide receiver in the loss to the New York Giants had only four targets that resulted in  two receptions for 27 yards. Last season in 2024, McLaurin also got only four targets in the home opener. He then proceeded to get eight targets in his next game. Look for Jayden Daniels to target his WR1 often, as they establish a connection in 2025. This 6.5 targets over should be an easy cover for McLaurin

Austin Ekeler Over 19.5 Receiving Yards

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler
Jun 10, 2025; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) participates in a drill on day one of minicamp at Commanders Park. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers were tied for allowing the fewest rushing yards by any team in week one, allowing just 46 yards. With that, Daniels will likely opt to go to the air, and Ekeler, being the best and most reliable receiving back on the team, will see a tick up in usage as a pass catcher. Last week against the New York Giants, he had three receptions for 31 yards. Last year in 2024, he covered this 19.5 receiving total in 10 out of the 15 games he appeared in.

Jayden Daniels Over 31.5 Pass Attempts

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels
Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) at Northwest Stadium. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Playing off the same fact of the Packers having the best run defense in week one, taking the over on pass attempts for Jayden Daniels at 31.5 is the right play. Last week, in a game where the Washington Commanders controlled the game for the majority of the contest against the New York Giants, Daniels still threw the ball 30 times. In seven of his final eight games of the regular season in 2024, Daniels threw 30 or more times. The one time he did not was in week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys, where he only played in the first half.

Romeo Doubs Under 39.5 Yards Receiving

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs catches a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and cornerback Terrion Arnold (6) on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Romeo Doubs had 68 recieving yards last week, smashing the 39.5-yard receiving yards prop. But in that, he only had two receptions on four targets. The Packers have a ton of receiving options, and Doubs is tied for the highest receiving yard total on the team on Underdog Fantasy, with Jayden Reed. This feels too high a price to pay, and the under feels like the right way to go with the Green Bay receiver.

Gray Deyo
