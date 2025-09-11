Jayden Daniels, Josh Jacobs, and 3 Other Underdog Props for Commanders vs. Packers
The Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Commanders at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. Here are five of the best prop bets to take on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.
Josh Jacobs Over 91.5 Rushing+Receiving Yards
Josh Jacobs should be able to hit this 91.5 rush+receiving total with no issue. The Washington Commanders, in week one, allowed the 10th fewest rushing yards, giving up 71 to the Giants. In 2024, however, they gave up the second most in the NFL, surrendering 143.4 yards per contest. It feels Jacobs could way surpass this total of the combined 91.5 rushing and receiving totals. He showed he could do some damage in the pass game last year, recording 20 or more yards in eight out of 17 games, and everybody knows what he can do as a rusher. In 2024, he finished with the sixth most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,329 yards.
Terry McLaurin Over 6.5 Targets
Washington Commanders wide receiver in the loss to the New York Giants had only four targets that resulted in two receptions for 27 yards. Last season in 2024, McLaurin also got only four targets in the home opener. He then proceeded to get eight targets in his next game. Look for Jayden Daniels to target his WR1 often, as they establish a connection in 2025. This 6.5 targets over should be an easy cover for McLaurin
Austin Ekeler Over 19.5 Receiving Yards
The Green Bay Packers were tied for allowing the fewest rushing yards by any team in week one, allowing just 46 yards. With that, Daniels will likely opt to go to the air, and Ekeler, being the best and most reliable receiving back on the team, will see a tick up in usage as a pass catcher. Last week against the New York Giants, he had three receptions for 31 yards. Last year in 2024, he covered this 19.5 receiving total in 10 out of the 15 games he appeared in.
Jayden Daniels Over 31.5 Pass Attempts
Playing off the same fact of the Packers having the best run defense in week one, taking the over on pass attempts for Jayden Daniels at 31.5 is the right play. Last week, in a game where the Washington Commanders controlled the game for the majority of the contest against the New York Giants, Daniels still threw the ball 30 times. In seven of his final eight games of the regular season in 2024, Daniels threw 30 or more times. The one time he did not was in week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys, where he only played in the first half.
Romeo Doubs Under 39.5 Yards Receiving
Romeo Doubs had 68 recieving yards last week, smashing the 39.5-yard receiving yards prop. But in that, he only had two receptions on four targets. The Packers have a ton of receiving options, and Doubs is tied for the highest receiving yard total on the team on Underdog Fantasy, with Jayden Reed. This feels too high a price to pay, and the under feels like the right way to go with the Green Bay receiver.