Commanders QB Jayden Daniels brushes off Giants defender's jab
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has a way of keeping his composure on and off the field.
Often described as having an infectious smile and a laid-back demeanor, Daniels has quickly earned a reputation as “the cool guy” in the locker room.
Though he’s known for being calm, cool, and collected in interviews, not everyone agrees he’s quiet once the game kicks off. New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns offered his perspective after Sunday’s 21–6 loss to Washington.
“He talks a lot,” Burns said after the game. “Cool dude, but he talks a lot.”
Daniels brushed aside the criticism with the same poise that he's known for.
“I don’t got no response. I don’t know. I just go out there and have fun,” Daniels said. “I didn’t say what was said, like, ‘Hey buddy, how are you doin?’ That doesn’t sound like me. But yeah, most definitely, I like to have fun on the football field.”
On Sunday, Daniels backed up his words with action. He threw for 233 yards and a touchdown while adding 68 yards on the ground, helping the Commanders control the pace of the game and secure their first win of the season.
The Commanders also swept the season series against the Giants, marking this their third straight victory over the Giants. Their longest streak in the rivalry since winning four in a row from 1998 to 2000. The two teams will meet again in Week 14.
When asked what stood out most about Daniels, Burns doubled down on his comments.
“He’s a smart guy,” Burns said. “Trying to get in my head, make me feel like we’re friends.”
With New York now in the rearview, Washington shifts its focus to the Green Bay Packers. Daniels will head into Lambeau Field for the first time in his career, looking to carry over the confidence and composure he displayed against the Giants and maybe even a little more trash talk.
