Jaylen Waddle, Derrick Henry, And 3 Other Underdog Props for Dolphins vs. Ravens
Starting off the week games of the NFL, the first bout will be between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins. Both teams have struggled this year, each boasting just two wins apiece, but both teams are coming off wins. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.
Derrick Henry Over 90.5 Rushing Yards
RB1 for the Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry, is due for a big game against the Miami Dolphins. Henry’s usage is at an all-time high, logging back-to-back 20+ carries games–the only two he has had over 20 this season. With this, he is going up to a team that is allowing the fifth-most rushing yards per game. The Dolphins this season have allowed opposing RB1s over 90.5 rushing yards in four out of their eight games.
De’Von Achane Over 97.5 Rush+ Receiving Yards
This is a good spot for RB1 De’Von Achane to have a notable performance. He has the pass-catching upside and is a shifty game-breaking runner. Both these skill sets will be huge, with the Ravens ranking in the bottom 10 for most rushing and passing yards allowed per game. Achane has covered his over on his 97.5 rushing+receiving prop in five out of eight games this season.
Jaylen Waddle Over 4.5 Receptions
The Miami Dolphins' WR1, Jaylen Waddle, has begun to come into his own this season. In three of his past four games, he has logged over 90 yards receiving. This includes a game last week where he recorded 99 yards on the Atlanta Falcons, who are currently allowing the least amount of passing yards per game in the NFL. In these three games, he also had five or more receptions. In the year he has had five or more receptions in five out of eight games. His over 4.5 receptions per game is a great one to take, especially with the Ravens' poor pass defense.
Zay Flowers Over 5.5 Receptions
WR1 for the Baltimore Ravens, Zay Flowers has not exploded for a big receiving yard game as of late, but he has seen a consistent share in this offense. In three of his last four games, he has had six or more receptions. In the year, he has had six or more receptions in five out of seven games. This is a great prop to take based solely on the consistency Flowers has had in the Ravens’ offense this year.
Mark Andrews Over 38.5 Receiving Yards
TE1 for the Baltimore Ravens, Mark Andrews, will have the benefit of having Lamar Jackson back at QB. This should help him have at having a better chance to have a bigger performances. This year, he has only hit the over on his 38.5 receiving yard Thursday Night prop one time. However, the one time he did hit it was with Jackson under center.
Miami has shown vulnerability to the TE position, allowing five out of eight games of 39 receiving yards or more. With this despite what Andrews has produced his over on his receiving total is a good prop to take against the Dolphins.