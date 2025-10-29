The Achane Advantage of 2025: Where the Running Back Has Made the Biggest Jump
There’s a pretty strong argument that Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane has been the team’s best player this season.
Tyreek Hill’s injury takes him out of the equation, and defensive tackle Zach Sieler has taken a step back, although he was solid against Atlanta. Achane has been reliable, explosive, and productive all season.
That was somewhat the case last season, too, but an improvement in one key area has greatly increased Achane’s efficiency compared to 2024. The running back is breaking tackles and dealing with contact much better this season.
He’s averaging 2.9 yards after contact per attempt and has broken nine tackles, according to Pro Football Reference. That’s a significant increase from his 2.1 average and seven broken tackles in 2024.
That last number is pretty impressive, given that we’re just eight weeks into the season, and Achane has already eclipsed the number he had on 203 carries last season.
This is incredibly important for a Dolphins team that has struggled with tough running in recent seasons, and it’s especially impressive for Achane, who is just 5-9, 191 pounds.
Achane Is One of the NFL’s Best
Not only is Achane improving on his poor numbers from last season, but he’s also putting himself among the best in the entire league.
His 2.9 average yards after contact is tied for first among all ball carriers with James Cook (Bills), Jonathan Taylor (Colts), Javonte Williams (Cowboys) and Jaylen Warren (Steelers).
Cook is an elite back, and Taylor feels like the runaway favorite for the Offensive Player of the Year. Achane might have a good argument for that award, but the Dolphins’ poor record likely will keep him out of the race.
Achane’s nine broken tackles aren’t quite as good, but he’s tied for ninth with Christian McCaffrey (49ers) and Jerome Ford (Browns).
What makes Achane’s ability to deal with contact a little more impressive than some of the players listed above is that his run blocking is much worse. His 2.1 yards before contact per rush is tied for the 13th lowest in the NFL among qualified ball carriers.
Cook and Taylor are second and third among running backs in that category, getting more than 3 yards before contact per carry. The only back ahead of them is Jahmyr Gibbs, who is running behind an excellent offensive line in Detroit.
Achane doesn’t have the benefit of running behind an above-average offensive line, especially considering the Dolphins’ injuries to James Daniels and Austin Jackson.
Yet, he’s still breaking tackles and dealing with contact like the NFL’s best backs.
What About Miami’s Other Back?
Ironically, part of the reason the Dolphins drafted Ollie Gordon II in the sixth round was because of his physical running style.
The team lacked that with Achane in 2024, and despite his improvement, Gordon’s bigger frame and downhill style are still better for certain situations like short-yardage.
However, Gordon’s yards after contact per rush is just 2.1. There are a few caveats to consider, though. Gordon is getting just 0.9 yards before contact per carry, and he’s already broken six tackles on 38 carries, just three fewer than Achane.
Achane deserves a ton of credit for his improvement in dealing with contact this season, and the Dolphins might have two backs with a lot of punch. That’s a significant upgrade from last year, when they had none.
