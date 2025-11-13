Jets vs. Patriots Week 11 Best DraftKings Showdown Lineup Featuring Drake Maye
The last three showdown contests have been defensive-minded, leading to the season-long fantasy market with too many empty stat lines. On Monday night, NeedLunchMoney threaded the DFS needle with a $500,000 unique lineup.
His victory was only 0.08 fantasy points more than two other teams ($87,500 each), which was the difference between Saquon Barkley (13.10) and Jalen Hurts (13.02). On the Eagles' last possession and running play, Barkley gained one yard, worth 0.10 fantasy points and enough to give NeedLunchMoney a life-changing payday.
The Patriots are 12.5-point favorites at home over the Jets with a game total of 43.5. In my Jets/Patriots game preview article, I included some DraftKings prop lines with player write-ups to highlight their potential value in this matchup. Here’s a look at this week’s top skill players:
Week 11 TNF Quarterback Fantasy Football Projections
Drake Maye, New England Patriots (DK: $12,000)
The development of the Patriots’ offense is exciting and enticing for the fantasy market. Maye scored over 20.00 fantasy points in five consecutive matchups and in eight of his last nine starts. He delivered two passing touchdowns or more in his previous five games, supported by success running the ball (39/173).
The Jets are about league-average in quarterback defense (188.95 fantasy points), while showing risk in two areas (17 passing touchdowns and 5.8 yards per rush). New York traded away their top cornerback (Sauce Gardner), along with DT Quinnen Williams and CB Michael Carter.
- Aaron Rodgers (244/4)
- Josh Allen (148/0)
- Baker Mayfield (233/1)
- Tua Tagovailoa (177/2)
- Dak Prescott (237/4)
- Bo Nix (174/1)
- Byrce Young (138/1)
- Joe Flacco (223/2)
- Dillon Gabriel (167/2)
Maye should have a floor of 250 combined yards with two scores. The changes in the Jets’ defense will be exposed in this game, leading to some big passing plays by New England. I expect him to be the highest scoring player in this contest, making him the top choice to fill the captain position.
Justin Fields, New York Jets (DK: $9,400)
Trust is a significant factor when deciding to give Fields a fantasy ride in DFS contests. Over eight games, he delivered four high-winning games (31.70, 30.40, 28.75, and 23.30) for his favorable salary. Unfortunately, his off days leave lineups with a glaring hole (5.25, 5.35, 4.50, and 8.50 fantasy points). He’s attempted fewer than 18 passes in four games. Fields brings explosive running value, but his rushing stats have been down over his last five contests (7/26, 7/31, 4/22, 11/31, and 7/28).
New England ranks in the back half of the NFL in fantasy points (204.35 – 22nd) to quarterbacks. They have yet to allow a rushing touchdown to a signal-caller, but they have 18 passing scores.
- Geno Smith (362/1)
- Tua Tagovailoa (315/2)
- Aaron Rodgers (139/2)
- Bryce Young (150/1)
- Josh Allen (306 combined yards with two touchdowns)
- Spencer Rattler (247 combined yards with no touchdowns)
- Cam Ward (255/1)
- Dillon Gabriel (156/2)
- Michael Penix (240 combined yards with three touchdowns)
- Baker Mayfield (273/3)
Most teams (8) against the Patriots have attempted more than 30 passes. New York should chase in this game, but their lack of quality and defined wide-receiving roles points to shorter drives and fewer touchdowns. The winning roster in a showdown event must have at least one player on both teams, and Fields has the highest ceiling and a reasonable floor.
Week 11 TNF Running Back Fantasy Football Projections
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots (DK: $10,600)
Over the Patriots’ first nine games, they gave Henderson 87 touches, leading to 414 combined yards with one touchdown and 20 catches. He averaged 7.38 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring. Two long runs for touchdowns (55 and 69 yards) accounted for 87.1% of his 28.00 fantasy points in PPR formats. On his other 13 touches, he gained 26 yards with one catch. New England had him on the field for 84% of their snaps.
The Jets are league average in running back defense (208.40 fantasy points). They’ve held backs to short yards per rush (4.3) and per catch (6.9) while allowing 10 touchdowns.
- James Cook (21/132/2 with one catch for three yards)
- Bucky Irving (99 combined yards with four catches)
- De’Von Achane (20/99/1 with one catch for two yards)
- Javonte Williams (16/135/1 with a four-yard receiving TD)
- Rico Dowdle (96 combined yards with one catch)
- Chase Brown (105 combined yards with two touchdowns and three catches)
- Samaje Perine (9/94/1)
- Quinshon Judkins (22/75 with two catches for 10 yards)
Henderson should have at least 15 touches in this game with value catching the ball. He must score to achieve a winnable outcome and support his higher salary. Tempting for sure, but New England will rotate in a second running back, and Drake Maye could snipe an in-close touchdown.
Breece Hall, New York Jets (DK: $10,200)
Hall scored three times over his last two games, after going scoreless over his first seven matchups. His stick has been trending higher over his previous two games (18/133/2 with two catches for 14 yards and 21/83 with a 42-yard catch for a touchdown). Hall scored at least 15.00 fantasy points in five of his nine starts.
The Patriots rank fourth in rushing yards allowed (673 – 3.6 yards per carry) to running backs. Backs scored three touchdowns on the ground. New England will give up catches to running backs (61/381/1 on 71 targets), with them gaining 6.3 yards per catch. No running back has gained over 55 rushing yards against New England.
- De’Von Achane (122 combined yards with one touchdown and eight catches)
- Jaylen Warren (81 combined yards with five catches)
- Chuba Hubbard (10/49 with three catches for 20 yards)
- James Cook (15/49)
- Quinshon Judkins (9/19)
- Bijan Robinson (96 combined yards with eight catches)
- Sean Tucker (9/53)
Hall seems overpriced based on his path this year and the Jets' scoring ability. He brings value to all three downs, but Isaiah Davis will steal some touches. His matchup suggests that Hall is a fade on this showdown slate.
Week 11 TNF Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Projections
Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots (DK: $9,800)
Over the Patriots’ first 10 games, Stefon Diggs has 50 catches for 554 yards and three touchdowns on 61 targets, giving him a 5/50 profile in most weeks. He’s scored in three consecutive games, while underachieving in catches (3, 3, and 5) and receiving yards (14, 38, and 46). His best success came in Week 4 (6/101) and Week 5 (10/146).
The Jets’ defense allows big plays to wide receivers (13.4 yards per catch), giving Drake Maye fuel to test their deep coverage. They rank ninth in wide receiver defense (257.40 fantasy points), with seven touchdowns allowed.
- DK Metcalf (4/83)
- Calvin Austin (4/70/1)
- Emeka Ebuka (6/85)
- Sterling Sheppard (4/80)
- Tyreek Hill (6/67)
- Ryan Flournoy (6/114)
- Xavier Legette (9/92/1)
- Ja’Marr Chase (12/91)
- Jerry Jeudy (6/78/1)
Diggs is a live option in this game, and he could be surprisingly active based on the changes in the Jets’ secondary. I expect him to be on the winning roster.
More Patriots Wide Receiver Targets
Mack Hollins flashed twice (7/89 and 6/106) over the past three weeks. New England has given him WR2 snaps or better in four consecutive games. His skill set helps in run blocking, allowing him to be on the field for more plays.
Over the past two weeks, Kyle Williams had the most snaps of the season (46% and 56%), putting him ahead of DeMario Douglas (24% and 21%). The Patriots' rookie wideout caught only the third pass of the year in Week 10, leading to a 72-yard touchdown. His home run ability seems viable based on his low salary.
Douglas has looked awesome in space downfield over the past five weeks, but he is on the bench for over 75% of the Patriots’ plays in most games. His success in Week 6 (3/71/1) and Week 9 (4/100/1) shows Douglas’s ability to produce big plays with some scores.
New York Jets Wide Receivers With Garrett Wilson Injured
The Jets’ wide receiving side of the DFS equation is full of questionable options. Here’s their playing time in Week 10:
- Arian Smith (67% - one rush for 13 yards with no targets)
- Tyler Johnson (63% - no catches on one target)
- Isaiah Williams (43% - one catch for four yards)
- John Metchie (16% - one catch for three yards and minus seven yards rushing)
- Adonai Mitchell (Inactive after getting traded earlier in the week)
- Allen Lazard (Inactive)
Mitchell is the most talented player, and Metchie brings upside talent. Both players will try to fill the gap left by Garrett Wilson, who will be sidelined for multiple weeks.
New England sits 23rd in wide receiver defense (320.40 fantasy points). They allow 13.1 yards per pass attempt, with 13 touchdowns.
- Jakobi Meyers (8/97)
- Tyreek Hill (6/109)
- Jaylen Waddle (5/68/1)
- DK Metcalf (3/32/1)
- Chris Olave (6/98)
- Chimere Dike (4/70/1)
- Drake London (9/118/3)
- Emeka Egbuka (6/115/1)
The Patriots have one top cornerback, but New York doesn’t have a wideout to command his attention. The Jets should spread the ball out, and their wide receivers are dirt cheap, suggesting one or more could land on the back end of a DFS lineup. My eyeball test points to Isaiah Williams.
Week 11 TNF Tight End Fantasy Football Projections
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (DK: $5,400)
Henry gained over 35 receiving yards in five games, with four coming at home (4/66, 8/90/2, 2/39/1, 4/51). All of his scoring has come in Foxborough. He’s averaging 13.67 fantasy points at home. With Austin Hooper out in Week 11, Henry has a cleaner path to targets.
The Jets hold tight ends to low yards per catch (8.6), but they’ve scored seven times. New York sits 18th in tight end defense (129.60 fantasy points).
- Darren Waller (3/27/2)
- Jake Ferguson (7/49/2)
- David Njoku (2/21/1)
No tight end has gained over 50 yards against the Jets. I expect Henry to score tonight, as the Jets’ defense protects against deep passes and focuses on Maye and Henderson at the goal line.
Mason Taylor, New York Jets (DK: $4,000)
Over the past six weeks, Taylor has been fantasy viable in three games (5/65, 9/67, and 5/34/1). The transition at wide receiver for the Jets gives their rookie tight end a chance to lead their team in targets in Week 11.
New England also has a weakness in tight end defense (144.40 fantasy points). They will give up catches (61) and receiving yards (654), suggesting an active game by Taylor.
- Brock Bowers (5/103)
- Dalton Kincaid (6/108)
- Harold Fannin (6/62/1)
- Cade Otton (9/82)
Week 11 TNF DraftKings Showdown Lineup Strategy
Here is my game plan for tonight:
- Captain – Drake Maye
- Diggs/Henderson
- Henry
- Fields
- Mason/Williams/Davis are my top low-priced Jets
- New England Defense and Kicker are live
I’m fading Breece Hall.