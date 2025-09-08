JJ McCarthy is the MVP of a Perfect Monday Night Football FanDuel Showdown DFS Lineup
Primetime NFL football brings for new, fun and creative ways to play fantasy football. Personally, playing showdown lineups tends to be among my favorite ways to play fantasy football. It provides a nice little entertaining factor to watching a primetime game that I would otherwise perhaps have low interest in. This is especial if my other fantasy teams have no key players in the game. In showdowns, I can try to hit perfect on the script of the game between high impact players and depth playing sleepers.
MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FANDUEL SHOWDOWN LINEUP
Player
Salary
JJ McCarthy
$18,000 - MVP
Justin Jefferson
$14,800
Caleb Williams
$12,600
Jordan Mason
$5,800
Roschon Johnson
$4,400
Luther Burden III
$3,600
JJ McCarthy
I will start here by playing JJ McCarthy as my MVP. This is perhaps bold for a debuting quarterback, but showdowns are all about chasing upside. With an uncertain Bears team, especially their defense, I will shoot for a massive JJ McCarthy game in what I see as being a potential shootout in the high-20's. If anyone gets JJ right, it will be Kevin O'Connell. Not to forget, McCarthy has rushing potential for 20-30 yards and a possible, but more rare touchdown.
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson is going to be highly rostered, I get that. At least in this lineup we are fading him as our MVP play, so we have that minor advantage. I find it hard to totally go against Jefferson tonight. His upside is extremely high in any game. You can easily watch Justin Jefferson go for 150+ Yards and 2 Touchdowns. He has a mid-tier matchup, per my projections, so this is not a shutdown game against Jefferson.
Caleb Williams
This price is truly not too bad on Caleb Williams. I trust that Ben Johnson gets him playing better in his sophomore year. They have a depth of receiving options. Ideally, the Bears fall behind and keep chasing with higher pass attempts. A 300 Yard game with 40-50 Rushing Yards is definitely possible for Caleb Williams with an improved offensive line.
Jordan Mason
For this cheap price, I will take Mason over Aaron Jones all day long. Common expectation finds that Jordan Mason may outrush Aaron Jones on the ground with Jones being more of the pass-catcher and Mason ground and pounds. This also makes for Jordan Mason to become the main-focus goal line running back. One touchdown hits value, two and a ton of yards is a runaway victory. Mason may see 40% or higher of this snap-share.
Roschon Johnson
This running back room is by committee. D'Andre Swift will be the bulk back, but expect Johnson and Kyle Monangai to pickup a solid 30-40% of the snap-share. Off the bat, Johnson projects to have 20% of the carries, at the minimum. For $4,400, he does not require a ton to score value for us. If he struggles, the price is not quite making him decide our fate today. Let's hope for a touchdown stumble or one big rush.
Luther Burden III
Ben Johnson loves working the slot in a run-first, play-action style offense. He will get Luther Burden open. The hope will be that the Bears get drives moving and Burden gets open in space for big YAC ability. His upside is huge for this price. There is a range of outcomes that could see the rookie elapse 50 yards in sight of 70+ .