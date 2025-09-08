Fantasy Sports

JJ McCarthy is the MVP of a Perfect Monday Night Football FanDuel Showdown DFS Lineup

Looking ahead to Week 1 Monday Night Football, we create the perfect DFS Showdown Lineup on FanDuel for the Vikings vs Bears Primetime matchup.

Thomas Carelli

Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) before the game against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Primetime NFL football brings for new, fun and creative ways to play fantasy football. Personally, playing showdown lineups tends to be among my favorite ways to play fantasy football. It provides a nice little entertaining factor to watching a primetime game that I would otherwise perhaps have low interest in. This is especial if my other fantasy teams have no key players in the game. In showdowns, I can try to hit perfect on the script of the game between high impact players and depth playing sleepers.

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FANDUEL SHOWDOWN LINEUP

Player

Salary

JJ McCarthy

$18,000 - MVP

Justin Jefferson

$14,800

Caleb Williams

$12,600

Jordan Mason

$5,800

Roschon Johnson

$4,400

Luther Burden III

$3,600

JJ McCarthy

I will start here by playing JJ McCarthy as my MVP. This is perhaps bold for a debuting quarterback, but showdowns are all about chasing upside. With an uncertain Bears team, especially their defense, I will shoot for a massive JJ McCarthy game in what I see as being a potential shootout in the high-20's. If anyone gets JJ right, it will be Kevin O'Connell. Not to forget, McCarthy has rushing potential for 20-30 yards and a possible, but more rare touchdown.

Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is going to be highly rostered, I get that. At least in this lineup we are fading him as our MVP play, so we have that minor advantage. I find it hard to totally go against Jefferson tonight. His upside is extremely high in any game. You can easily watch Justin Jefferson go for 150+ Yards and 2 Touchdowns. He has a mid-tier matchup, per my projections, so this is not a shutdown game against Jefferson.

Caleb Williams

This price is truly not too bad on Caleb Williams. I trust that Ben Johnson gets him playing better in his sophomore year. They have a depth of receiving options. Ideally, the Bears fall behind and keep chasing with higher pass attempts. A 300 Yard game with 40-50 Rushing Yards is definitely possible for Caleb Williams with an improved offensive line.

Jordan Mason

For this cheap price, I will take Mason over Aaron Jones all day long. Common expectation finds that Jordan Mason may outrush Aaron Jones on the ground with Jones being more of the pass-catcher and Mason ground and pounds. This also makes for Jordan Mason to become the main-focus goal line running back. One touchdown hits value, two and a ton of yards is a runaway victory. Mason may see 40% or higher of this snap-share.

Roschon Johnson

This running back room is by committee. D'Andre Swift will be the bulk back, but expect Johnson and Kyle Monangai to pickup a solid 30-40% of the snap-share. Off the bat, Johnson projects to have 20% of the carries, at the minimum. For $4,400, he does not require a ton to score value for us. If he struggles, the price is not quite making him decide our fate today. Let's hope for a touchdown stumble or one big rush.

Luther Burden III

Ben Johnson loves working the slot in a run-first, play-action style offense. He will get Luther Burden open. The hope will be that the Bears get drives moving and Burden gets open in space for big YAC ability. His upside is huge for this price. There is a range of outcomes that could see the rookie elapse 50 yards in sight of 70+ .

Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

