Keaton Mitchell, Zach Charbonnet And 7 More Must-Have Fantasy Football Handcuffs
NFL injuries are inevitable to happen. The sport is a violent game, and guys get hurt, that is how it goes. Last year, Christian McCaffrey missed 14 games and Isiah Pacheco missed 10 games. In 2023, Aaron Jones missed 6 games, JK Dobbins went out for the season, Jonathan Taylor missed 4 games, and Nick Chubb also went out for the season. Injuries will happen and so it is important to pinpoint the handcuffs that will reap value when, if these injuries occur.
Keaton Mitchell
Though he missed 12 games in 2024, the Ravens love Keaton Mitchell. This showed in 2023 where he only played in 8 games and hit 396 yards with 2 touchdowns. In an effort to manage Derrick Henry, the team plans to use Mitchell heavily again this year in both the run and pass game. This is probably the second best run game in the NFL, behind Philly, and so if Henry does miss any time, Keaton Mitchell is an immediate RB1.
Zach Charbonnet
Many people have gone as far to say that Zach Charbonnet is better than Kenneth Walker. I do not believe that to be true, but he is not far behind at all. When healthy, Kenneth Walker performs at RB1 value. With Klink Kubiak and a run-loving new offensive coordinator, the stock only rises for Walker and Charbonnet.
In three NFL seasons, Kenneth Walker has missed 14 starts. Surely, Charbonnet is an RB1 value as a handcuff and will still have a noticeable role when Walker is healthy.
Tyler Allgeier
He is among the best backup running backs in football. The Falcons drafted him after Bijan Robinson knowing this fact. Despite only four career starts, Allgeier has only missed one career NFL game and has never fielded less than 600 yards in a season. If Bijan Robinson goes down, he will be the full-time undebated back in Atlanta.
Jordan Mason
Jordan Mason had one of the best handcuff seasons in recent history back in 2024. In 12 games and 6 starts, Mason averaged 65.8 yards per game. When starting, he was an automatic RB1 in fantasy football. Now, the Vikings sign him to backup Aaron Jones and playing time will be seen. Aaron Jones is now 30 years old — dated for a running back — and so Mason may have value in a top tier offense.
Blake Corum
Truth be honest, I think that Corum is better than Kyren Williams. I am surprised that the Rams even paid Kyren Williams. I think they could have made Corum the RB1 and been fine. Anyway, Corum will probably find some snap-share in 2025. Sean McVay has been known to have an elite run game with a passion to rush the ball in the red zone. Between that fact and a Stafford back issue, the running game may have a massive year in LA and Corum is a fantastic handcuff.
Brian Robinson
Time will tell what the 49ers are this season. They are among the highest variance teams, in my estimation. They traded for Brian Robinson to add depth, and he will provide it. The Commanders traded Robinson not because he is bad, but because he is in a contract year in a crowded running back room. He has never rushed for less than 700 yards in a season and a Jordan Mason-esque handcuff season is very much in play if McCaffrey gets hurt.
Ray Davis
The Bills were reluctant to extend James Cook, but they did so. Ray Davis is the backup to Cook is this elite rushing offense. They could put a turtle behind Josh Allen and he will find the endzone. Ray Davis is very good and so he will step into an RB1 role if he starts at any point.
Rico Dowdle
The Panthers signed Rico Dowdle from the Cowboys and they are already planning to use him even when Chuba Hubbard is active. I an very optimistic about this Panthers offense. They have a great offensive line to block for both Hubbard and Dowdle.
Will Shipley
The Eagles have the best rushing offense in the NFL. If Saquon misses any games, the backup has immediate value. Will Shipley is not a bad running back by any means. Shipley is a former 1st Team All-American at Clemson. If the team could have been better wil DJ Uiagalelei, Shipley likely would have accomplished even more.