Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase Lead the Best Fantasy Football NFL DFS Cash Plays for Week 8
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Quarterback: Reliable Production Under Center
In cash games, the quarterback position requires prioritizing security over variance. The goal is to lock in a high completion baseline, steady volume, and manageable turnover risk to secure a reliable scoring floor. High-volume passers who operate in fast-paced or heavy drop-back offenses offers a dependable foundation. Rushing ability serves as a multiplier for floor and ceiling, as ground yards and rushing touchdowns provide more fantasy points per attempt than passing statistics.
Target Cash QBs
Dak Prescott ($6,300 DraftKings $8,00 FanDuel): Ranks at the top in points-per-dollar projections in high-total spots, combining a safe passing attempts baseline with low turnover volatility. Prescott is fourth in the NFL in passing attempts.
Joe Burrow ($7,000 DraftKings, $ 8,300 FanDuel): Provides high passing floor and ceiling consistency coming off multi-touchdown performances against leaky pass defenses.
Baker Mayfield ($5,600 DraftKings, $7,000 FanDuel): Serves as an efficient salary-saver with strong target volume. Mayfield faces a Falcons defense who are top-5 against the rush, but are 16th defending the pass.
Running Back: Workhorse Volume Wins Cash Games
Running backs represents the primary engine of a cash game lineup. Workhorse volume provides the highest predictability in daily fantasy football, making guaranteed touches paramount.
Jahmyr Gibbs ($9,500 DraftKings, $9,300 FanDuel):Commands elite workhorse role leading the NFL in touches, offering a top-tier floor through heavy rushing and passing game usage.
Bucky Irving ($6,400 DraftKings, $7,300 FanDuel): Combines solid ground workload with consistent pass-catching volume, providing a strong point-per-dollar floor.
Rhamondre Stevenson ($5,600 DraftKings, $6,500 FanDuel): Delivers salary relief while anchoring backfield touch share and short-yardage opportunities.
Wide Receiver: Target Volume Over Touchdown Hunting
Unlike tournament strategy, which favors big-play volatility, cash game wide receivers must be selected for sustained opportunity rather than deep-threat touchdown dependence.
CeeDee Lamb ($8,100 DraftKings, $8,900 FanDuel): Commands elite overall target share and air yards, serving as a primary high-floor cash option. Lamb currently leads the NFL in targets with 81.
Ja'Marr Chase ($7,700 DraftKings, $8,700 FanDuel): High-volume target draw in high-implied total passing game environments.
Zay Flowers ($7,200 DraftKings, $$8,000 FanDuel): Provides steady route participation and consistent short-to-intermediate target earning.
Tight End: Finding Affordable, Reliable Production
Tight end is often the most volatile positiion on the roster. In cash games, the priority is securing positional baseline points efficiently without overpaying.
Target Cash TEs
Travis Kelce ($5,000 DraftKings, $5,400 FanDuel): Offers the safest positional target volume (25% target share) for mid-tier pricing.
Hunter Henry ($4,300 DraftKings, $5,200 FanDuel): Combines strong route participation with favorable TE-defensive matchup to lock in cheap receiving floor.
Mason Taylor ($3,300 DraftKings, $5,000 FanDuel): Serves as a punt option backed by recent red-zone target involvement.
Salary-Saving Values: Cheap Players With Real Opportunity
Value plays are the key to unlocking premium superstars across the rest of your lineup. Identifying mispriced opportunity is a core cash game rule of discipline.
Target Salary Values
Chase Brown ($6,300 DraftKings, $7,100 FanDuel): Expanded touch profile offering high volume at a discount to fit top-tier wide receivers.
Bhayshul Tuten ($5,900 DraftKings, $5,800 FanDuel): Capitalizes on backfield role expansion and passing-game involvement under $6k.
Keenan Allen ($4,500 DraftKings, $5,800 FanDuel): High floor option commanding steady target share at discounted price points.
Defense/Special Teams: Pressure Creates Fantasy Points
Defensive selection in cash games should focus on fundamental disruptions (sacks and pressure) which generate fantasy scoring opportunities. Target defenses facing offensive lines with high sack rates or quarterbacks prone to bad decisions under pressure.
Target Cash Defenses
Los Angeles Rams ($3,500 DraftKings, $4,500 FanDuel): High pressure rate against opponents prone to sacks and turnover mistakes.
Pittsburgh Steelers ($3,300 DraftKings, $4,900 FanDuel): Discounted price point in low game-total with strong pass rush floor. LB T.J. Watt is among the NFL leaders in sacks.
All odds and projections provided by DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbooks
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.