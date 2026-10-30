Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase Lead the Best Fantasy Football NFL DFS Cash Plays for Week 8

Quarterback: Reliable Production Under Center

In cash games, the quarterback position requires prioritizing security over variance. The goal is to lock in a high completion baseline, steady volume, and manageable turnover risk to secure a reliable scoring floor. High-volume passers who operate in fast-paced or heavy drop-back offenses offers a dependable foundation. Rushing ability serves as a multiplier for floor and ceiling, as ground yards and rushing touchdowns provide more fantasy points per attempt than passing statistics.

Target Cash QBs

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) calls a playb during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott ($6,300 DraftKings $8,00 FanDuel): Ranks at the top in points-per-dollar projections in high-total spots, combining a safe passing attempts baseline with low turnover volatility. Prescott is fourth in the NFL in passing attempts.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Ravens led 13-0 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joe Burrow ($7,000 DraftKings, $ 8,300 FanDuel): Provides high passing floor and ceiling consistency coming off multi-touchdown performances against leaky pass defenses.

Oct 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker Mayfield ($5,600 DraftKings, $7,000 FanDuel): Serves as an efficient salary-saver with strong target volume. Mayfield faces a Falcons defense who are top-5 against the rush, but are 16th defending the pass.

Running Back: Workhorse Volume Wins Cash Games

Running backs represents the primary engine of a cash game lineup. Workhorse volume provides the highest predictability in daily fantasy football, making guaranteed touches paramount.

Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) reaches for the ball during the fourth quarter against Green Bay Packers defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (51) at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jahmyr Gibbs ($9,500 DraftKings, $9,300 FanDuel):Commands elite workhorse role leading the NFL in touches, offering a top-tier floor through heavy rushing and passing game usage.

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) makes a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) defends during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bucky Irving ($6,400 DraftKings, $7,300 FanDuel): Combines solid ground workload with consistent pass-catching volume, providing a strong point-per-dollar floor.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rhamondre Stevenson ($5,600 DraftKings, $6,500 FanDuel): Delivers salary relief while anchoring backfield touch share and short-yardage opportunities.

Wide Receiver: Target Volume Over Touchdown Hunting

Unlike tournament strategy, which favors big-play volatility, cash game wide receivers must be selected for sustained opportunity rather than deep-threat touchdown dependence.

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) scores a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb ($8,100 DraftKings, $8,900 FanDuel): Commands elite overall target share and air yards, serving as a primary high-floor cash option. Lamb currently leads the NFL in targets with 81.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Bengals scored 35 points in the second half to win 35-13 on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ja'Marr Chase ($7,700 DraftKings, $8,700 FanDuel): High-volume target draw in high-implied total passing game environments.

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zay Flowers ($7,200 DraftKings, $$8,000 FanDuel): Provides steady route participation and consistent short-to-intermediate target earning.

Tight End: Finding Affordable, Reliable Production

Tight end is often the most volatile positiion on the roster. In cash games, the priority is securing positional baseline points efficiently without overpaying.

Target Cash TEs

Oct 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs off the field during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis Kelce ($5,000 DraftKings, $5,400 FanDuel): Offers the safest positional target volume (25% target share) for mid-tier pricing.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) reacts after his touchdown against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter Henry ($4,300 DraftKings, $5,200 FanDuel): Combines strong route participation with favorable TE-defensive matchup to lock in cheap receiving floor.

Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85) celebrates after catching a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason Taylor ($3,300 DraftKings, $5,000 FanDuel): Serves as a punt option backed by recent red-zone target involvement.

Salary-Saving Values: Cheap Players With Real Opportunity

Value plays are the key to unlocking premium superstars across the rest of your lineup. Identifying mispriced opportunity is a core cash game rule of discipline.

Target Salary Values

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Brown ($6,300 DraftKings, $7,100 FanDuel): Expanded touch profile offering high volume at a discount to fit top-tier wide receivers.

Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 18, 2026 Jacksonville Jaguars' Bhayshul Tuten celebrates scoring their first touchdown Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs | Action Images via Reuters

Bhayshul Tuten ($5,900 DraftKings, $5,800 FanDuel): Capitalizes on backfield role expansion and passing-game involvement under $6k.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) is pushed out of bounds Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, by Tennessee Titans safety Isaiah Oliver (28) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Keenan Allen ($4,500 DraftKings, $5,800 FanDuel): High floor option commanding steady target share at discounted price points.

Defense/Special Teams: Pressure Creates Fantasy Points

Defensive selection in cash games should focus on fundamental disruptions (sacks and pressure) which generate fantasy scoring opportunities. Target defenses facing offensive lines with high sack rates or quarterbacks prone to bad decisions under pressure.

Target Cash Defenses

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) celebrates with linebacker Jared Verse (8) and defensive end Braden Fiske (55) after sacking quarterback Baker Mayfield (not pictured) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Rams ($3,500 DraftKings, $4,500 FanDuel): High pressure rate against opponents prone to sacks and turnover mistakes.

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Browns in the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh Steelers ($3,300 DraftKings, $4,900 FanDuel): Discounted price point in low game-total with strong pass rush floor. LB T.J. Watt is among the NFL leaders in sacks.



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