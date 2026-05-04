Joel Embiid, Jalen Brunson, And 3 Other Underdog Player Props for Knicks vs. 76ers

After coming back down from 3-1 in an opening round series against the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers will now try to create another upset in a second round series against the New York Knicks. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for game one this Monday.

Joel Embiid Over 26.5 Points

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts to a play against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid has been through the wringer again with injuries this season. He has missed extended time all throughout the year with various types of injuries. That same sentiment remained true in round one against the Celtics. Embiid missed the first two games of the first-round series. This came from him having to get an emergency appendectomy. Despite all that Embiid has endured, when he arrived back in game three against Boston, he looked almost like the guy who won the MVP just three seasons ago. He looks more than ready to drop big numbers against New York.

Embiid, in the four games he played, in round one, had 27 or more points twice, and took at least 18 shots every game.

Embiid has played the Knicks twice this season and scored 38 and 26 points. He averaged 34.5 MPG in these two bouts. In the first round series against Boston, Embiid played 34 or more minutes in each game, and in two games, he played 39 minutes. With a boost in playing time being probable in the playoffs compared to the regular season, Embiid should have no issue scoring 27 or more points on Monday.

Jalen Brunson Over 27.5 Points

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson, in his latest game, dropped just 17 points against the Atlanta Hawks. However, not a lot of stock should be put into this to continue, given that the game was an anomaly. Brunson was not called on to score at his usual volume due to the Knicks having a historic 140-89 blowout win. In game one against Philadelphia, he should be back to his usual offensive volume and score at least 28 points.

Brunson in game one's in recent history has set the tone with his scoring. In the last five game ones he has been a part of, he has scored 28 or more points every single time. In two of these games, Brunson scored over 40 points.

OG Anunoby Over 6.5 Rebounds

Apr 28, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) reacts after his three point shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Outside of Brunson, OG Anunoby was the biggest difference maker for the Knicks in their first-round series against Atlanta. He scored 20 points or more in three of the six games and made a constant impact on the glass. In all six games, he had seven or more rebounds. His high-level rebounding should carry over into the series against the 76ers.

Philadelphia this season is allowing the seventh most rebounds per game in the NBA, 54.6. Also in Anunoby’s latest game against Philadelphia, he recorded seven rebounds.

Josh Hart Over 4.5 Assists

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Guard for the Knicks, Josh Hart, looks primed to hit the over on his 4.5 assists line. It feels to be at a big discount at 4.5, likely due to him hitting the under on it in all of his past three games. The three games before that, though, in the series against the Hawks, he covered the over.

Hart, in three games against the 76ers this regular season, had great success as a playmaker. He covered the over on his 4.5 assist line for Monday night in every single game.

Tyrese Maxey Under 6.5 Assists

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) celebrates during the final moments of their win over the Boston Celtics in game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Star guard for the 76ers should hit the under on his 6.5 assists prop line for Monday night. Maxey, in the seven-game series against Boston, covered the over on the prop three times.

Maxey, in four regular-season games against New York, had seven or more assists just one time. Also, the Knicks are allowing the seventh fewest assists per game in the NBA this season, 24.9.

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