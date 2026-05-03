Joel Embiid Already Worried About Knicks Fans' Infiltration Ahead of Playoff Series

The New York Knicks officially found out on Saturday night who their opponent will be for the Eastern Conference semifinals, which begin with Game 1 on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers, who came back from a 3-1 series deficit and defeated the Boston Celtics 109-100, in Game 7.

New York will have its hands full with this Sixers team, which looks completely different with star center Joel Embiid back on the floor, who put together an outstanding performance (34 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists) in Game 7.

Speaking of Embiid, the multiple-time All-Star is already looking ahead to the next round and thinking about Knicks fans, who have made their presence known in Philadelphia every time these two rivals face each other.

“I have a message for our fans. Last time we played the Knicks, it felt like [Philly] was Madison Square Garden East,” Embiid via Derek Bodner of PHLY. “We’re gonna need the support. Don’t sell your tickets. This is bigger than you…If you need the money, I got you.”

Knicks fans are already on Joel Embiid’s mind before the Eastern Conference semifinals begin

If you’re a Knicks fan, you must take solace in the fact that Philadelphia’s star big man is making an impassioned plea to his fanbase not to let their arena get taken over. New York went 2-2 vs. the Sixers in the regular season, with two of those wins coming in Philly at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

One of those wins came with Embiid on the floor, as the Knicks won 112-109 in a thriller on Jan. 24, which had New York fans buzzing. Embiid had 38 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in that game. But it didn’t matter as Jalen Brunson got the last laugh, dropping 31 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Then, in the last meeting that Embiid referenced in his presser, the Knicks demolished the Sixers, 138-89, on Feb. 11. Philadelphia was without Embiid and Paul George, but it didn’t matter as the Knicks won the rebounding battle (51-38) and shot the lights out from three-point range (20-of-44, 45%).

Knicks fans in attendance let Embiid and Sixers fans know they were in the building and proud to root for their team.

Needless to say, Knicks fans will be hoping for the same outcome against the Sixers, as they did a couple of years ago, when New York took down Philadelphia in six games in the first round of the playoffs.

For that to happen, the Knicks will need to handle business at Madison Square Garden, where they were 30-10 during the regular season. And also on the road, which hasn’t been as easy for the Knicks, who sported a 23-19 mark in the regular season.

The goal for Brunson and Co. will be to quiet the crowd in Philadelphia, and hopefully, that will allow for Knicks fans to show their pride in what should be a fun second-round matchup.