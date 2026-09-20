Jonathan Taylor Among the Best Underdog Fantasy Football Props for NFL Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football presents a classic showdown as the Indianapolis Colts head into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 8:20 ET in this AFC clash, and there are plenty of intriguing player props available on Underdog Fantasy. Searching for profitability will come down to bettors analyzing foundational usage, underlying matchup efficiency, and realistic game scripts. Let's break down the best prop values on the board for Week 2.

Sunday night is comeback night. 🤩



📺 Colts vs Chiefs: Sunday 7 p.m. ET on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/CQIxRecVH7 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 19, 2026

Jonathan Taylor/HIGHER/17.5 Receiving Yards

This play comes down to pure workload and backfield participation. In Week 1, Taylor dominated the Colts' offensive snaps, logging an 82% snap share and running a route on over 68% of dropbacks. He was targeted on 18% of his routes, yielding a comfortable target share.

Jonathan Taylor just loves the end zone 😅pic.twitter.com/T61QkGgHzL — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) September 13, 2026

Because the Colts are projected to play from behind, check-down usage in negative game script becomes important. Taylor doesn't need explosive plays to hit this number, but two or three early targets in pass-catching situations gives him a high floor to clear 17.5 receiving yards.

Patrick Mahomes/LOWER/221.5 Passing Yards

Focus on matchup efficiency and defensive tendencies here. Indianapolis's defense routinely forces opposing quarterbacks into short, methodical drives, limiting vertical coverage shots over the top. Kansas City's offense has relied on quick-release throws, yards after the catch, and sustained drives rather than deep downfield shots.

Pat Mahomes 5-yard rushing TD taken off the board by a holding call.



So he rushed for a 15-yard TD the next play.pic.twitter.com/ZvuGCscpQf — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 15, 2026

When facing shell coverages, Mahomes often yields production to short carries and intermediate tight end options. Against a bend-but-don't-break Colts defense, a modest passing output keeps him lower than 221.5 yards.

Josh Downs/HIGHER/39.5 Receiving Yards

Game script favors slot receiver production in this environment. If Kansas City jumps out to an early lead, Indianapolis will abandon heavy two-tight-end sets in favor of three-receiver spreads. Downs operates primarily out of the slot, serving as the quick-fix safety valve against blitz pressure. In trailing scenarios, short-to-intermediate target share rises dramatically. If the Colts are forced to throw 35 or more times, Down's projected target volume makes 39.5 receiving yards a very managable target.

Josh Downs stops on a dime pic.twitter.com/74EVhKsiVP — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 21, 2026

Travis Kelce/HIGHER/42.5 Receiving Yards

Rather than guessing who scores a touchdown, track red-zone and third-down target priority. Kelce continues to command a major slice of first-read targets inside the 20-yard line. While touchdown variance can fluctuate week-to-week, Kelce's high-value route participation inside the red zone ensures hr remains involved on critical third-down conversions. That baseline involvement provides plenty of runway to comfortably eclipse 42.5 receiving yards.

Travis Kelce in 1-on-1's pic.twitter.com/WABhhY6whT — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 17, 2026

Rashee Rice/HIGHER/51.5 Receiving Yards

Look at the underlying air-yards share and traget per route run (TPRR) rate. Rice leads the Chiefs wideouts in first-read target share and yards created after the catch. Instead of relying solely on total catches, Rice's 26% TPRR shows that the coaching staff actively schemes designed touches for him early in progressions. A couple of screens coupled with an intermediate crosser gives him a prime setup to cross 51.5 receiving yards.

Rashee Rice FINALLY touches the ball



13-yard TDpic.twitter.com/15VraiTS5B — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 15, 2026

Best Underdog Fantasy Props

To build a solid higher/lower slip for Sunday Night Football, focus on players whose expected volume aligns cleanly with the projected game environment. Taylor higher on receiving yards and Rice higher on receiving yards offer two of the most statistically grounded angles on the board.