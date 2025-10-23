Fantasy Sports

Jordan Mason, Ladd McConkey, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Chargers vs. Vikings

Some of the best player props from Thursday night’s week eight game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Minnesota Vikings.

Gray Deyo

Oct 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Oct 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first game of week eight in the NFL will feature a number of high-caliber players, as the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Minnesota Vikings. Here are five of the best player props to take on Underdog Fantasy for the contest.

Jordan Mason Over 55.5 Rushing Yards

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason player props
Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers have shown over the past few weeks that they have a poor overall rushing defense. In their last three games, they allowed opposing RB1s 94 or more rushing yards, including two games where RBs went for 111 and 128 rushing yards. RB for the Minnesota Vikings, Jordan Mason should be able to capitalize on this and hit his over 55.5 rushing yards total. He has hit it in three of his last four games.

Jordan Addison Over 20.5 Yards Longest Reception

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison player props
Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs for a gain past Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson (41) during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

WR for the Minnesota Vikings, Jordan Addison, since returning from suspension has shown his promise as a great deep threat in the NFL. In two of the three games he has played this season he has hit the over on his Thursday night 20.5 longest reception line. This looks primed to happen again with the Chargers allowing a pass of 21 yards or further in six of the seven games they have played this season.

T.J. Hockenson Under 34.5 Receiving Yards

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson player props
Sep 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) runs the ball as Atlanta Falcons safety Billy Bowman Jr. (33) defends during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Minnesota Vikings T.J. Hockenson is coming into a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he should struggle. Los Angeles has proven to be an elite team at guarding TEs. Indianapolis Colts TE1 Tyler Warren in week seven, was able to break a cold streak for opposing TE1s against Los Angeles , recording four catches for 69 yards. Outside of that in the four games prior TE1s against the Chargers averaged 9.5 receiving yards per game. Hockenson has been consistent in getting four or more catches a game over his last four appearances, but this feels like a spot to fade him and take his under 34.5 receiving yard prop on Thursday night.

Ladd McConkey Over 5.5 Receptions

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey player props
Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) enters the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It appears WR for the Los Angeles Chargers, Ladd McConkey, may be back. In his last two games, he has had the most targets on the Chargers with a combined 24. It is safe to assume this volume could continue with the Minnesota Vikings struggling to cover WR1s as of late. In their last three games, they allowed three100 or more receiving yards to opposing WRs. With this, McConkey and Herbert should be able to capitalize on some of Minnesota's secondary flaws, and they will be looking to do so often. This makes his over 5.5 reception total on Thursday night a great play.

Justin Herbert Under 15.5 Rushing Yards

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert player props
Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a touchdown pass in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings have proven to be an elite team at containing QBs from breaking off any meaningful runs. In 2025, they have only allowed one player over 16 rushing yards. This just feels like a spot where they can contain Herbert and keep him from breaking away and making any meaningful runs. Herbert this year has hit over 15.5 rushing yards in four out of seven games.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI

feed

Published |Modified
Gray Deyo
GRAY DEYO

Gray Deyo is a Nashville-based sportswriter who graduated with a sports management bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He has covered prep sports, college sports, the WNBA, and the NBA for the past four years. In addition to writing for SI, Gray also currently contributes to Prep Girls Hoops

Home/DFS