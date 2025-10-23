Jordan Mason, Ladd McConkey, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Chargers vs. Vikings
The first game of week eight in the NFL will feature a number of high-caliber players, as the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Minnesota Vikings. Here are five of the best player props to take on Underdog Fantasy for the contest.
Jordan Mason Over 55.5 Rushing Yards
The Los Angeles Chargers have shown over the past few weeks that they have a poor overall rushing defense. In their last three games, they allowed opposing RB1s 94 or more rushing yards, including two games where RBs went for 111 and 128 rushing yards. RB for the Minnesota Vikings, Jordan Mason should be able to capitalize on this and hit his over 55.5 rushing yards total. He has hit it in three of his last four games.
Jordan Addison Over 20.5 Yards Longest Reception
WR for the Minnesota Vikings, Jordan Addison, since returning from suspension has shown his promise as a great deep threat in the NFL. In two of the three games he has played this season he has hit the over on his Thursday night 20.5 longest reception line. This looks primed to happen again with the Chargers allowing a pass of 21 yards or further in six of the seven games they have played this season.
T.J. Hockenson Under 34.5 Receiving Yards
Minnesota Vikings T.J. Hockenson is coming into a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he should struggle. Los Angeles has proven to be an elite team at guarding TEs. Indianapolis Colts TE1 Tyler Warren in week seven, was able to break a cold streak for opposing TE1s against Los Angeles , recording four catches for 69 yards. Outside of that in the four games prior TE1s against the Chargers averaged 9.5 receiving yards per game. Hockenson has been consistent in getting four or more catches a game over his last four appearances, but this feels like a spot to fade him and take his under 34.5 receiving yard prop on Thursday night.
Ladd McConkey Over 5.5 Receptions
It appears WR for the Los Angeles Chargers, Ladd McConkey, may be back. In his last two games, he has had the most targets on the Chargers with a combined 24. It is safe to assume this volume could continue with the Minnesota Vikings struggling to cover WR1s as of late. In their last three games, they allowed three100 or more receiving yards to opposing WRs. With this, McConkey and Herbert should be able to capitalize on some of Minnesota's secondary flaws, and they will be looking to do so often. This makes his over 5.5 reception total on Thursday night a great play.
Justin Herbert Under 15.5 Rushing Yards
The Minnesota Vikings have proven to be an elite team at containing QBs from breaking off any meaningful runs. In 2025, they have only allowed one player over 16 rushing yards. This just feels like a spot where they can contain Herbert and keep him from breaking away and making any meaningful runs. Herbert this year has hit over 15.5 rushing yards in four out of seven games.