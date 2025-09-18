Josh Allen And 4 Other PrizePicks Plays For Thursday Night Football: Dolphins Vs. Bills
Thursday Night Football continues in Week 3 of the NFL season, with the Miami Dolphins traveling to take on the Buffalo Bills in a divisional matchup. The Bills are coming off a divisional win in Week 2, topping the New York Jets in a dominant 30-10 victory. On the other hand, Miami is searching for its first win following an 0-2 start to the season. For bettors, this matchup presents a number of favorable player lines and props. Here are the top five PrizePicks plays for users to consider for TNF.
Josh Allen Over 29.5 Rushing Yards
A week ago, Buffalo’s passing attack took a backseat to an efficient rushing attack. Reigning MVP Josh Allen threw for under 150 yards, but posted 59 rushing yards in just six carries. Allen’s 29.5-yard line on Thursday should give bettors confidence matching up against a lackluster Dolphins defense.
James Cook Over 69.5 Rushing Yards
In a game with Buffalo favored over the Dolphins by 11.5 points, the Bills will look to run the ball at will for the second consecutive week. Miami’s front presents a favorable matchup for a Bills rushing attack that dominated a superior front seven unit in New York. Cook should see plenty of volume to eclipse his prop of 69.5 rushing yards versus the Dolphins.
Keon Coleman Over 44.5 Rushing Yards
In Week 2, Keon Coleman struggled following an encouraging performance in the season opener. Coleman caught just three passes for 26 yards versus the Jets, as Buffalo’s run game reigned prominent. In Week 3, Coleman should see a greater share or targets versus an abysmal group of cornerbacks for the Dolphins. Buffalo’s passing attack should generate several big plays in the passing game versus Miami.
Tua Tagovailoa Over 237.5 Rushing Yards
Miami’s passing attack showed promise following a disheartening Week 1 performance versus the Indianapolis Colts. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 26-of-32 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, as Miami was playing from behind for much of the game. In Week 3, Miami could enter a similar game environment if their defense is unable to slow down the Bills’ offense - which I’m largely predicting they won’t - giving reason for optimism in Miami’s passing game, given what’s likely to be similar volume for Tagovailoa.
De’Von Achane Over 38.5 Rushing Yards
Miami’s WR2 Jaylen Waddle received a questionable designation on the injury report entering Week 3, and as of Thursday morning, the coaching staff is yet to announce if the fifth-year wideout will suit up on TNF. With Waddle’s status up in the air, star running back De’Von Achane is likely to see a rise in his receiving production. Miami’s RB1 finished last week’s game as the second-leading receiver, posting eight receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.