Josh Jacobs And 3 More Thanksgiving Day Fantasy Football Busts
Week 13 of the NFL slate will feature three highly anticipated games on Thanksgiving Day. The Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against the Dallas Cowboys, and the Cincinnati Bengals will match up against the Baltimore Ravens to make up each of the three Thanksgiving Day games. In fantasy football, some of the league’s top players could struggle in tough matchups on Thursday. Here are four potential Thanksgiving Day busts over Thursday’s three-game slate:
Javonte Williams - Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys’ offense will have its hands full with a budding Chiefs defense, which has held its opponents under 100 rushing yards in five of their last six games. In Week 12, Kansas City limited the NFL’s leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor, to just 58 yards on the ground, matched up against a stout Indianapolis Colts offensive front. The league’s eighth-ranked run defense could give Williams trouble on Thursday afternoon, despite a stellar performance from the back throughout the season thus far.
David Montgomery - Detroit Lions
David Montgomery has sustained consistent production throughout the season, despite an expanded role for third-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who is on pace for career-high marks in rushing yards, receptions and receiving yards. Matched up against the NFL’s sixth-ranked run defense, Montgomery’s production could be limited behind Gibbs, who has shown immense pass-catching versatility throughout the season. The veteran back has recorded just 11 carries over his last two games, a trend that projects to continue on Thanksgiving.
Chase Brown - Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals’ rushing attack has endured its struggles throughout the season, prior to a recent surge from star running back Chase Brown, who has eclipsed 70 yards on the ground in four of his last five games. Cincinnati’s run game projects to be vastly overshadowed by the passing attack, headlined by the return of star quarterback Joe Burrow, who will be tasked with outscoring Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense, which will see a vastly favorable matchup versus the 32nd-ranked defense in the NFL.
Josh Jacobs - Green Bay Packers
Following his Week 12 absence due to a knee injury, Packers star running back Josh Jacobs is set to return for Green Bay’s Thanksgiving matchup versus Detroit. The Lions’ defense has fared well against the run for much of the season, entering Week 13 boasting the 11th-ranked run defense in the league. The veteran back could be limited in a reduced role following a breakout effort from third-year back Emmanuel Wilson, who could offer relief to Jacobs as he continues to work his way back from his knee injury.