NFL Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Chase Brown Vs. Derrick Henry
The Cincinnati Bengals’ matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens will feature a showdown between two highly touted running backs, as Chase Brown and Derrick Henry take the field on Thursday Night Football. This AFC North Thanksgiving Day clash will present one of the toughest start-sit decisions of Week 13, as fantasy owners could be forced to pick between Brown and Henry, both of whom have performed as two top backs in fantasy football. Here’s who I think should get the nod between Brown and Henry in Week 13:
The Case For Chase Brown
Brown has turned around his 2025 campaign following a vastly underwhelming start to the season. The star Bengals back has been on a tear over his last two games, racking up 206 yards on the ground during that stretch. In fantasy, Brown has been one of the top backs in the NFL over the last four weeks, averaging 19.6 points per game among PPR leagues during that stretch.
His recent trend of production has elevated his fantasy outlook tremendously, providing reason to believe in his sustained production versus the Ravens in Week 13. The 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL could offer a favorable matchup for Cincinnati’s lead running back.
The Case Against Brown
It’s hard to project how the Bengals’ offense will perform in Joe Burrow’s first game back from toe surgery, as star wideout Tee Higgins is set to miss time due to a concussion, relegating the majority of the volume to Ja’Marr Chase and Chase Brown in fantasy. While an expanded role would be ideal for the star back, a potential high-scoring matchup could spell disaster for his recent fantasy trends.
Given the defense’s struggles, Baltimore’s offense could force Thursday’s game into a high-scoring affair. This could limit the Bengals’ run game as they’d likely lean on the passing game, should they face a deficit.
The Case For Derrick Henry
Henry has offered fantasy owners immensely valuable production over the Ravens’ last two games, eclipsing 20.0 PPR points in both games during that span. His volume near the goal line has helped the star running back find the end zone three times over the last two weeks, elevating expectations entering Baltimore’s Week 13 showdown versus Cincinnati on Thanksgiving.
A matchup versus the Bengals defense, which ranks last in both points and yards allowed, checking into the week with the 31st-ranked run defense in the NFL. Henry’s recent trend of production projects to continue, and even take a step up in Week 13.
The Case Against Henry
Brown’s expanded role serves as the biggest argument against Henry’s case to start in Week 13. It’s hard to argue against the Ravens back’s recent trend of production and an immensely favorable matchup versus the Bengals. Cincinnati’s lead back could see a notable leap in volume following the injury to Higgins, which Henry may not be able to match.
With lesser volume for Henry, Brown could be considered a superior option in fantasy for Week 13, though Baltimore’s offense could see a far superior performance, given the discrepancy of play between the two respective defensive units.
The Final Verdict
I’m confidently picking Henry over Brown this week, due in large part to the struggles faced by the Bengals’ defense throughout the season. Henry’s recent trend of production projects to continue, which can’t be said so confidently of Brown’s fantasy output. Baltimore’s defense has allowed over 100 rushing yards just twice over their last five games, while Cincinnati’s defense has allowed 100 rushing yards in every game besides the season opener so far this year.