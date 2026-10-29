Josh Jacobs Headlines Our Best Picks for FanDuel's Fantasy Football DFS Showdown on Thursday Night Football

Week 8 Thursday Night Football is back in action tonight as the Carolina Panthers take on the Green Bay Packers on primetime. The Panthers are 3-3 coming off of a blowout loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday falling 43-13. The Packers also fell on Sunday to their divisional rivals the Lions in a tight 20-17 game. The two face off tonight in a mid-season matchup that will have big implications for the rest of the season and should be a fun one on Amazon Prime.

FanDuel TNF Showdown gives players a $60,000 salary to choose six fantasy players total, including one MVP whose points and salary are multiplied by 1.5x. Here, we will dive into the best plays for tonight’s Thursday night matchup.

Josh Jacobs, 1.5x MVP ($16,500)

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Jacobs gets the MVP slot for tonight as he is primed for a big performance tonight against a weak Carolina run defense. Panthers rank 32nd in the league in run defense allowing an average of 153 yards per game and 11 rushing TD’s so far this season.

Jacobs is coming off his first game this season, following his time on the commissioners exempt list. He rushed for 36 yards, with five receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. He will look to improve on his performance tonight, as he is primed for a big workload.

Jordan Love, AnyFLEX, ($12,400)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Love gets the nod as our first AnyFlex spot for tonight’s matchup. Love has been masterful the past few weeks throwing for 270+ with 2+ combined TD’s in his past three games. Love has been a consistent force for the Packers and his production should continue tonight in what should be a tight matchup.

Love has relied on his top two receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden who have given the edge. The Panthers have a strong pass defense but are without cornerback Akayleb Phillips and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips for tonight's matchup.

Christian Watson, AnyFLEX ($10,200)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Watson gets the second AnyFLEX spot stacking with Jordan Love as the Packers offense is primed for a big night. Watson thrives on deep ball action and will look to burn the Panthers defense as a vertical deep ball threat.

With Wide Receiver Matthew Golden posting limited practices this week, he may be limited in this matchup resulting in more targets and TD opportunities for Watson as Love's number one receiver.

Chuba Hubbard, AnyFLEX ($11,000)

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chuba Hubbard nabs the third AnyFLEX spot as he looks to spearhead the Panthers offense. Hubbard is primed for a big night as he looks to bounce back from his week 7 performance. Hubbard rushed for 33 yards in last week's performance, but in the three weeks before he has rushed for over 100 yards in each game.



He is expected to field a heavy workload as the Panthers will look to capitalize on the Packers run defense which has given up an average of 115 yards per game.

Jalen Coker, AnyFLEX ($7,800)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Coker gets our fourth AnyFLEX spot for tonight’s Thursday Night Football. Coker is off the injury report and has a strong matchup to make a real impact on tonight;s matchup. Coker’s explosiveness gives him a good edge as a DFS pick with favorable upside. In his first game of the season, Coker exploded for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Since then, he has been a steady option and WR2 for the Panthers. Coker will look to take advantage of the Packer’s secondary as the young receiver will look to produce on primetime.

Darren Waller, AnyFLEX ($5,600)

Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (88) with the ball in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darren Waller gets our last AnyFLEX spot for tonight’s Thursday Night Football. Waller scored a touchdown last week for the Panthers on a 50 yard reception. Waller’s target share has not been that high, but when he has gotten the ball he has made the most of it.

Quarterback Bryce Young will be looking to diversify his pass attempts which should result in Waller getting more action tonight, and some potential red zone targets at a solid value.

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