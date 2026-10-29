Fantasy Start or Sit Week 8: Bryce Young, Jalen Coker, and Chuba Hubbard

The Carolina Panthers were a gold mine for fantasy football managers for the first six weeks of the NFL season. Despite largely flying under the radar, Bryce Young and all the skill position players were either good players or excellent value. Sometimes both. Even the defense seemed like a good play for a few weeks.

That all came crashing down in almost comical fashion in Week 7. The Panthers were chewed up and spit out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unless you had Darren Waller, who had a 50-yard touchdown, you probably regretted listening to our advice last week.

So, this week, the Panthers are on a short week. It's imperative to make the right decision because you have to decide early. So, should you start or sit these key Panthers?

Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bryce Young we knew and loved from the first five games crashed and burned. Part of it was a game situation and pass protection that were untenable for most QBs, but he also had his worst day of the year. That might strip his must-start status for now.

The Green Bay Packers are also pretty stingy against opposing QBs, allowing the fifth-fewest points to the position. That is, if you're wondering, one spot better than the Buccaneers. We expect Young to bounce back, but expectations have to be tempered.

Verdict: If you have no other option, start. Otherwise, sit him for someone else.

Jalen Coker

Because we expect Bryce Young to do better, that also means the two wide receivers, Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan, will do better. Coker has routinely received more targets than McMillan, and that could happen again this week.

Despite being stingy against QBs, the Packers are not stingy against wide receivers, ranking just outside the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to the position. Again, temper expectations, but Coker should have a much better day.

Verdict: Start, but perhaps as a flex

Chuba Hubbard

Finally, a good matchup. In 2026, the Packers are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs at 21.1 points per game. Chuba Hubbard, who has been excellent, averages 18 PPR points, so he could be in for a big day.

Given how things went last week and the general slow start to Carolina's run game this year, we expect them to make Hubbard a focal point earlier in the contest to take pressure off of the offensive line and Bryce Young. Hubbard is in line for a lot of usage against a bad defense. We'll take that.

Verdict: Start