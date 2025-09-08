Fantasy Sports

Justin Fields, Emeka Egbuka, and Juwan Johnson Power $1M DraftKings DFS Lineup

Discover how a user won $1 million in DraftKings’ Week 1 Millionaire Maker with Justin Fields, Emeka Egbuka, and savvy value plays leading the way in his DFS lineup.

Shawn Childs

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws the ball during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium.
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws the ball during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The dream of winning a million dollars in Week 1 in DraftKings Millionaire Maker has come and gone. This week’s winning team had some obvious value plays, along with some top-tier players that performed up to expectations. Here’s a look at the winning team: 

Week 1 Milly Maker Winner
DraftKings

Evaluating DraftKings' Week 1 Millionaire Maker Winner

Dual-Threat Quarterback Justin Fields

Rotomwash went bear at quarterback. Justin Fields created his edge with running stats (12/48/2) and low ownership (1.8%). He finished with a 5.47X score (fantasy points per $1,000 invested) for his salary ($5,400).

Breakout Wide Receivers: Emeka Egbuka And Ricky Pearsall

Ricky Pearsal
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Emeka Egbuka ($4,600) and Ricky Pearsall ($4,500) were easy players to identify this week due to other injuries at wide receiver in this offense and their low price point. Egbuka’s second touchdown late in the game was the key to him landing in a winning area in the DFS market. His ownership (25.9%) was the highest on this roster. 

DFS Building Blocks: Bijan Robinson And Puka Nacua

Bijan Robinson ($8,000) and Puka Nacua ($7,600) were on fewer rosters due to their high salary. Both players failed to deliver 4X outcomes (27.50 and 26.10) usually required to win a Millionaire Maker, but Week 1 had lower scoring in the Sunday Main Slate at DraftKings. 

The Top Defense / Special Teams Unit

Denver Broncos Defens
Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) reacts against the Tennessee Titans in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Broncos' defense ($3,800) had a high ownership, and they did produce a higher defensive score (14.00). Any team using Indianapolis ($2,800 – 13.00 fantasy points) would have gained back $1,000 to help improve other spots in their starting lineup.

Low-Owned Difference Maker Tight End: Juwan Johnson

Juwan Johnson ($3,300) was this team’s salary savior, and he rewarded Rotomwash with an excellent day (8/76 – 15.60 fantasy points) while being on fewer than 1.0% of rosters.

Fleshing Out The Lineup With PPR Studs

This game manager found value in Jaxon Smith-Njigba (23.40) while De’Von Achane (16.50) was the one roster spot where any roster could have posted a higher score. 

Volume Entries Sometimes Equal Big Pay Days

Rotomwash picked up another $25,000 for finishing in fifth place overall. His only roster that was different than his winning team was Jahmyr Gibbs (15.00) over Puka Nacua (26.10). His 15th-place team ($5,000) feature Malik Nabers (12.10). Rotomwash had one other team (82nd) finish in the top 100 with Mike Evans (10.10).

Each week in the DFS market, different opportunities present themselves while being dictated by salary implications. On the opening weekend of the 2025 NFL season, Rotomwash walks home a champion with life-changing money. The foundation of his roster had strength in seven roster slots, and one of his rotation players at running back and wide receiver pushed him to the top of the final standings at DraftKings. 

Honorable Mention

Screaming Golfer (150 entries) placed 33 teams in the top 500 of 832,211 entries, with his best finish being 10th place (182.12 fantasy points). His only differences were Daniel Jones (29.48), Chris Olave (12.40), and Tyler Warren (14.90).

Shawn Childs
