Justin Fields, Emeka Egbuka, and Juwan Johnson Power $1M DraftKings DFS Lineup
The dream of winning a million dollars in Week 1 in DraftKings Millionaire Maker has come and gone. This week’s winning team had some obvious value plays, along with some top-tier players that performed up to expectations. Here’s a look at the winning team:
Evaluating DraftKings' Week 1 Millionaire Maker Winner
Dual-Threat Quarterback Justin Fields
Rotomwash went bear at quarterback. Justin Fields created his edge with running stats (12/48/2) and low ownership (1.8%). He finished with a 5.47X score (fantasy points per $1,000 invested) for his salary ($5,400).
Breakout Wide Receivers: Emeka Egbuka And Ricky Pearsall
Emeka Egbuka ($4,600) and Ricky Pearsall ($4,500) were easy players to identify this week due to other injuries at wide receiver in this offense and their low price point. Egbuka’s second touchdown late in the game was the key to him landing in a winning area in the DFS market. His ownership (25.9%) was the highest on this roster.
DFS Building Blocks: Bijan Robinson And Puka Nacua
Bijan Robinson ($8,000) and Puka Nacua ($7,600) were on fewer rosters due to their high salary. Both players failed to deliver 4X outcomes (27.50 and 26.10) usually required to win a Millionaire Maker, but Week 1 had lower scoring in the Sunday Main Slate at DraftKings.
The Top Defense / Special Teams Unit
The Broncos' defense ($3,800) had a high ownership, and they did produce a higher defensive score (14.00). Any team using Indianapolis ($2,800 – 13.00 fantasy points) would have gained back $1,000 to help improve other spots in their starting lineup.
Low-Owned Difference Maker Tight End: Juwan Johnson
Juwan Johnson ($3,300) was this team’s salary savior, and he rewarded Rotomwash with an excellent day (8/76 – 15.60 fantasy points) while being on fewer than 1.0% of rosters.
Fleshing Out The Lineup With PPR Studs
This game manager found value in Jaxon Smith-Njigba (23.40) while De’Von Achane (16.50) was the one roster spot where any roster could have posted a higher score.
Volume Entries Sometimes Equal Big Pay Days
Rotomwash picked up another $25,000 for finishing in fifth place overall. His only roster that was different than his winning team was Jahmyr Gibbs (15.00) over Puka Nacua (26.10). His 15th-place team ($5,000) feature Malik Nabers (12.10). Rotomwash had one other team (82nd) finish in the top 100 with Mike Evans (10.10).
Each week in the DFS market, different opportunities present themselves while being dictated by salary implications. On the opening weekend of the 2025 NFL season, Rotomwash walks home a champion with life-changing money. The foundation of his roster had strength in seven roster slots, and one of his rotation players at running back and wide receiver pushed him to the top of the final standings at DraftKings.
Honorable Mention
Screaming Golfer (150 entries) placed 33 teams in the top 500 of 832,211 entries, with his best finish being 10th place (182.12 fantasy points). His only differences were Daniel Jones (29.48), Chris Olave (12.40), and Tyler Warren (14.90).