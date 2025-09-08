NFL Week 1 Fantasy Football MVPs: Justin Fields, Daniel Jones Run Wild for New Teams
The day slate on NFL games has reached its end and, of course, we saw a plethora of elite level fantasy football performances today. The Jets and Steelers put on an instant classic in the Meadowlands. Daniel Jones and the Colts batted 1.000 on the Dolphins. Many more NFL players put on elite performances that may very well have won (or lost) you the week. Let's check out the board.
FANTASY FOOTBALL WEEK 1 SUNDAY MVPS
* All posted scores are PPR formatted
Quarterbacks
Justin Fields - 29.52 Pts
The Jets came into Week 1 with many questions, but one thing was for certain — they were going to run the football. Well, Justin Fields not only ran the ball, but he threw for 218 Yards and a deep ball touchdown to Garrett Wilson. Fields added 48 Yards and 2 rushing touchdowns to become the highest scoring quarterback in the day slate.
Daniel Jones - 29.48 Pts
I am not sure that many people started Daniel Jones this week, but those of you that did may well have won. The Colts scored on all seven possessions. Daniel Jones had one passing touchdown on 272 Yards and two more touchdowns on the ground. The Colts are a lowkey team to watch.
Running Backs
Bijan Robinson - 24.4 Pts
Bijan Robinson made his impact early as the first player to card a touchdown on NFL Sunday Redzone. This was a 50 yard touchdown reception, in typical, elusive Bijan fashion. The Buccaneers locked down the run game, but BIjan is a pass-catching back and that's where he come through — with 6 Catches for 100 Yards.
Christian McCaffrey - 23.2 Pts
He did much better in PPR scoring than Standard, but for this case, McCaffrey was back. They fed him with will today — 22 Carries for 69 Yards, 9 Catches for 73 Yards. No Touchdowns.
Wide Receivers
Emeka Egbuka - 23.6 Pts
No one was happier to see Emeka Egbuka thrive today than I was. I have been raving about the rookie all preseason. Egbuka had 4 Catches for 67 Yards and 2 Touchdowns. This is just the beginning.
Puka Nacua - 23.1 Pts
I boldly put Puka Nacua on my Sunday FanDuel DFS lineup despite a tough matchup on paper. Nacua proved me right as he caught 10 Balls for 130 Yards, all with a mid-game injury.
Deebo Samuel - 22.6 Pts
I never expected to list Deebo Samuel today, but he went off for 96 All Purpose Yards and a Rushing Touchdown.
Garrett Wilson - 22.5 Pts
Garrett Wilson connected with Justin Fields just like the old days at Ohio State. Wilson caught a deep ball touchdown on top of 7 Catches for 95 Yards.
Tight Ends
Juwan Johnson - 15.6 Pts
Juwan Johnson? Yes! Tight Ends did not shine bright in Week 1, but Juwan Johnson did lead the pack. The veteran went for 8 Catches and 76 Yards for the Saints. They still fell to the Cardinals handily.
Brock Bowers - 15.3 Pts
Brock is back. Any questions I may have had about this new regime were quickly solved today. Geno Smith looked good and Bowers was fed 5 Catches for 103 Yards on 9 Targets.
Defense/Special Teams
Broncos D/ST - 16.0 Pts
The leagues' best defense played the part today, capped by a game-ending fumble recovery. In total, they had 6 Sacks and 2 Fumbles Recovered. Only 133 Yards were allowed!
Kicker
Spencer Shrader (K-IND) - 16.0 Pts
Many Colts' went off today, including their kicker. Shrader was 4/4 on field goals and 3/3 on XPs.