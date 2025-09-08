Fantasy Sports

NFL Week 1 Fantasy Football MVPs: Justin Fields, Daniel Jones Run Wild for New Teams

Justin Fields and Daniel Jones were red-hot while debuting with new teams as Bijan Robinson, Puka Nacua did their thing, as expected.

Thomas Carelli

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) prepares to pass on the run, Sunday, September 7, 2025, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) prepares to pass on the run, Sunday, September 7, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The day slate on NFL games has reached its end and, of course, we saw a plethora of elite level fantasy football performances today. The Jets and Steelers put on an instant classic in the Meadowlands. Daniel Jones and the Colts batted 1.000 on the Dolphins. Many more NFL players put on elite performances that may very well have won (or lost) you the week. Let's check out the board.

FANTASY FOOTBALL WEEK 1 SUNDAY MVPS

* All posted scores are PPR formatted

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields - 29.52 Pts

The Jets came into Week 1 with many questions, but one thing was for certain — they were going to run the football. Well, Justin Fields not only ran the ball, but he threw for 218 Yards and a deep ball touchdown to Garrett Wilson. Fields added 48 Yards and 2 rushing touchdowns to become the highest scoring quarterback in the day slate.

Daniel Jones - 29.48 Pts

I am not sure that many people started Daniel Jones this week, but those of you that did may well have won. The Colts scored on all seven possessions. Daniel Jones had one passing touchdown on 272 Yards and two more touchdowns on the ground. The Colts are a lowkey team to watch.

Running Backs

Bijan Robinson - 24.4 Pts

Bijan Robinson made his impact early as the first player to card a touchdown on NFL Sunday Redzone. This was a 50 yard touchdown reception, in typical, elusive Bijan fashion. The Buccaneers locked down the run game, but BIjan is a pass-catching back and that's where he come through — with 6 Catches for 100 Yards.

Christian McCaffrey - 23.2 Pts

He did much better in PPR scoring than Standard, but for this case, McCaffrey was back. They fed him with will today — 22 Carries for 69 Yards, 9 Catches for 73 Yards. No Touchdowns.

Wide Receivers

Emeka Egbuka - 23.6 Pts

No one was happier to see Emeka Egbuka thrive today than I was. I have been raving about the rookie all preseason. Egbuka had 4 Catches for 67 Yards and 2 Touchdowns. This is just the beginning.

Puka Nacua - 23.1 Pts

I boldly put Puka Nacua on my Sunday FanDuel DFS lineup despite a tough matchup on paper. Nacua proved me right as he caught 10 Balls for 130 Yards, all with a mid-game injury.

Deebo Samuel - 22.6 Pts

I never expected to list Deebo Samuel today, but he went off for 96 All Purpose Yards and a Rushing Touchdown.

Garrett Wilson - 22.5 Pts

Garrett Wilson connected with Justin Fields just like the old days at Ohio State. Wilson caught a deep ball touchdown on top of 7 Catches for 95 Yards.

Tight Ends

Juwan Johnson - 15.6 Pts

Juwan Johnson? Yes! Tight Ends did not shine bright in Week 1, but Juwan Johnson did lead the pack. The veteran went for 8 Catches and 76 Yards for the Saints. They still fell to the Cardinals handily.

Brock Bowers - 15.3 Pts

Brock is back. Any questions I may have had about this new regime were quickly solved today. Geno Smith looked good and Bowers was fed 5 Catches for 103 Yards on 9 Targets.

Defense/Special Teams

Broncos D/ST - 16.0 Pts

The leagues' best defense played the part today, capped by a game-ending fumble recovery. In total, they had 6 Sacks and 2 Fumbles Recovered. Only 133 Yards were allowed!

Kicker

Spencer Shrader (K-IND) - 16.0 Pts

Many Colts' went off today, including their kicker. Shrader was 4/4 on field goals and 3/3 on XPs.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

Home/NFL