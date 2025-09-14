Justin Jefferson And 4 Other PrizePicks Plays For Sunday Night Football: Falcons Vs. Vikings
Week 2 of the NFL regular season resumes on Sunday, highlighted by the matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Minnesota is coming off a comeback win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1, while the Falcons are looking to bounce back after a 23-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Let’s look at the top PrizePicks plays for Sunday night’s showdown.
Michael Penix Jr. Over 227.5 Passing Yards
Michael Penix Jr. showed tremendous flashes in Atlanta’s season opener, commanding a 91-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, followed by a 60-yard drive to give the Falcons a shot at overtime. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson wasn’t shy about letting Penix air it out, and the first-year starter sustained numerous drives with his arm. Penix’s passing production projects to resemble his Week 1 performance, throwing for 298 yards and a touchdown.
Bijan Robinson Over 27.5 Rushing Yards
Through one week of action, Bijan Robinson is the Falcons’ leading receiver, posting six receptions for 100 yards and a score through the air. Robinson’s versatility vastly supported a struggling rushing attack that could sputter versus a tough Vikings front. With Drake London and Darnell Mooney entering the week with injury concerns, Robinson should see notable volume in Atlanta’s passing game.
Kyle Pitts Over 32.5 Receiving Yards
Yes, three straight Falcons passing props. Kyle Pitts’ line of 32.5 receiving yards is great value for a re-emerging target in Atlanta’s passing attack. In Week 1, Pitts saw eight targets, catching seven for 59 yards. Pitts has bounced back with a promising Week 1 showing and will likely remain a prominent target for Penix in Week 2.
Justin Jefferson Over 16.0 Fantasy Points
Justin Jefferson found the endzone in Minnesota’s Week 1 win, finishing the game with four receptions for 44 yards with the aforementioned score. From a fantasy perspective, he notched 14.8 fantasy points and is favored to build on that in Week 2. First-year starter J.J. McCarthy will look for his star wideout in greater volume as the playbook continues to open up for the Michigan product. Jefferson’s volume in Minnesota’s passing attack, combined with his history of target shares in the endzone should make this play enticing for PrizePicks bettors.
Jordan Mason Over 56.5 Rushing Yards
In his first season in Minnesota, Jordan Mason has already carved out a significant role in Minnesota’s backfield. Mason led the Vikings with 15 carries in Week 1, posting 68 rushing yards on an efficient 4.5 yards per carry. Mason’s surprising volume makes this pick more likely given his explosiveness behind a solid Vikings offensive line.