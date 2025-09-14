Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson, and 3 More Underdog Props For Vikings vs. Falcons
The Minnesota Vikings and the Atlanta Falcons are squaring off on Sunday night, as the Falcons try to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss in week one. Here are five of the best player props for the Sunday night NFL matchup.
Justin Jefferson Over 75.5 Receiving Yards
Justin Jefferson, in his rookie QB JJ McCarthy’s debut, was quiet. Against the Chicago Bears, Jefferson had just four receptions for 44 yards on seven targets. Going into week two, despite having a first-year quarterback, the Viking star should bounce back and cover his over 75.5 receiving prop.
Last season, in 2024, Jefferson followed every game of recording under 75.5 yards with a game above the total. And last season in 2024, out of 17 regular season games, he finished under this prop total only five times in the regular season. Also, the Falcons in 2024 finished ninth in the NFL in most passing yards allowed per game.
Jefferson is at a big discount, likely due to his week one showing and being paired with a rookie QB, his over has great value and is the right play.
Bijan Robinson Over 24.5 Receiving Yards
Bijan Robinson did not finish as RB2 in PPR in fantasy for what he did on the ground, but rather for what he did through the air. In week one against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Robinson had 12 carries for just 24 yards. But as a pass catcher, he truly shined in the contest. He had six receptions for 100 yards.
Throughout Robinson’s career, he has shown what he can do as a pass catcher. With RB2 Tyler Allgeier still taking away carries, the Falcons will find other ways to give Robinson touches, likely through pass catches. And in just one play, he could blow past the 24.5-yard total. One of his receptions last week went for 50 yards and a touchdown. The over here is without a shadow of a doubt the right play.
Tyler Allgeier Over 26.5 Rushing Yards
As stated, Atlanta Falcons RB2 is still frustrating Robinson fantasy owners by having a big presence in the Falcons' run game. In week one, he had 10 carries for 24 yards. Minnesota last week was tied 11th in the NFL for most rushing yards allowed, giving up 119. If Allgeier can come anywhere near the same carry amount in week two, he should have no problem covering his 26.5-yard rushing total. In eight regular-season games in 2024, when Allgeier got nine or more carries, he covered this total every time.
Kyle Pitts Over 36.5 Receiving Yards
Fake hype or real hype has been the story of Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts' career. In week one of 2025, the hype looked real for the former Florida Gator. He had seven catches for 59 yards and was second on the Falcons in targets with eight. His total at 36.5 feels low, and going off his week one success and volume, the over is the right play.
Aaron Jones Under 38.5 Rushing Yards
Veteran running back Aaron Jones' volume in the run game seems to be trending down. In week one against the Chicago Bears, he had just eight rushes for 23 yards. RB2 for the Vikings, Jordan Mason had nearly double Jones' carries with 15 rushes for 68 yards. With this minimum volume and the workload Mason had in week one, the under on Jones' 38.5-yard rushing total is the right play.