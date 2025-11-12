Justin Jefferson And 9 Fantasy Studs Not To Be Worried About After a Disappointing Week 10
Week 10 of the NFL season has concluded, and with it brought many notable performances from players around the league. Entering Week 11, fantasy football owners could be pleased with their Week 10 outlook, while others could have concerns due to disappointing performances from notable players over the weekend. Here are 10 fantasy football stars fantasy owners shouldn’t be overly concerned about despite disappointing Week 10 performances:
Bo Nix - Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos’ offense sputtered against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, racking up just 220 yards of total offense. Quarterback Bo Nix, who enters Week 11 ranked as QB6 in fantasy, was held to a season-low 7.8 points in the quiet offensive outing. Nix completed 57.1% of his passes for just 160 yards through the air and one touchdown with two interceptions. The star quarterback has been inefficient in fantasy at times this season, but was riding a three-game streak of at least 19.5 fantasy points prior to Denver’s Week 10 win. With notable production and rushing upside, Nix is poised to bounce back following his Week 10 performance.
Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons failed to preserve a three-point lead with just under two minutes remaining during Sunday’s loss, suffering a 31-25 defeat, due in large part to inconsistency in the passing game. The Falcons were held to just 177 yards through the air, while star running back Bijan Robinson was limited to just two targets. Robinson was unable to build on a solid rushing performance in fantasy, posting just 10.8 points in Week 10, coming off a 17.6-PPR effort in Week 9. Entering a Week 11 matchup versus the Carolina Panthers, Robinson should manage to bounce back, given his volume and production in Atlanta’s offense.
James Cook III - Buffalo Bills
The Miami Dolphins turned in the surprise performance of the week versus the Buffalo Bills, taking down their division rivals 30-13 on Sunday afternoon. Running back James Cook III was limited to just 53 yards on the ground on 13 carries, as Buffalo’s offense was forced to lean on its passing game given the deficit. Cook’s 10.7 fantasy points among PPR leagues marked his third-lowest scoring total of the season so far, a notable dip from his RB7 production in fantasy. Entering a matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, Buffalo should look to establish its run game early and often this week.
DJ Moore - Chicago Bears
Veteran wide receiver DJ Moore gave fantasy owners a lot to be optimistic about, coming off a 19.0-point showing in Week 9. After failing to eclipse a top-25 finish among wide receivers in each of his first seven games, Moore broke out with a four-catch, 72-yard performance with a touchdown versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The script was flipped in the Chicago Bears’ 24-20 win over the New York Giants, as Moore was held catchless over four targets. Moore should manage a much-improved stat-line versus a struggling Minnesota Vikings squad in Week 11.
Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings
The J.J. McCarthy era is not off to a strong start for the Minnesota Vikings, and Justin Jefferson’s fantasy owners are reaching their wits end. Jefferson managed to haul in just four of his 12 targets amid a lackluster performance from the second-year signal-caller, as Jalen Nailor emerged as the dominant wideout in the Vikings’ offense, with 124 yards and a touchdown. Jefferson, on the other hand, racked up just 37 yards and a season-low 7.7 PPR points. Entering a favorable matchup versus an inconsistent Bears secondary, Jefferson should manage a quick rebound effort.
Quentin Johnston - Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey overshadowed his counterparts in the receiving corps, with Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen taking a back seat in the passing game. Johnston was limited to just 9.2 PPR points, coming off a 15.3-point effort versus the Tennessee Titans in Week 9. The Pittsburgh Steelers provided a tough matchup for Los Angeles’ offense, sacking star quarterback Justin Herbert five times and limiting him to his third-fewest passing yards in any game this season. A matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars should allow Greg Roman to open his playbook back up for Herbert and an explosive Chargers passing attack.
Keenan Allen - Los Angeles Chargers
Like Johnston, Allen was limited to under 10.0 PPR points in Sunday night’s win over Pittsburgh, hauling in just two passes for 19 yards. Despite the quiet performance, Allen managed to become the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions and is poised for a rebound effort versus the Jaguars. Los Angeles’ passing volume has remained largely consistent throughout the season, excluding a few outlier performances. The unit should return to form versus Jacksonville in Week 11.
Courtland Sutton - Denver Broncos
Pat Bryand and Troy Franklin overshadowed veteran wideout Courtland Sutton in Denver’s narrow win over Las Vegas on TNF. Sutton was limited to just three catches for 24 yards. His 5.4 fantasy points marked his third-lowest scoring performance of the season in a textbook outlier performance from Denver’s offense. Fantasy football’s WR17 projects to bounce back sooner than later, given his volume and trend of production so far this season.
A.J. Brown - Philadelphia Eagles
After outlasting bothersome trade rumors, Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro wideout A.J. Brown was held to a quiet performance in an eyebrow-raising effort for the star receiver. During Philadelphia’s win on Monday Night Football, Brown was held to just two catches, coming off a four-catch, 121-yard, two-touchdown effort versus the Minnesota Vikings, prior to a Week 9 absence versus the New York Giants. In what projects to be a much higher-scoring affair versus the Detroit Lions, Brown should manage a bounce-back effort in Week 11.
Romeo Doubs - Green Bay Packers
Across the ball from Brown, Green Bay Packers wideout also endured a quiet game on Monday Night. The Packers’ leading wideout behind star tight end Tucker Kraft caught just one pass for five yards. Week 10 marked Doubs’ first game of the season with just a single reception, giving reason to believe he’ll bounce back. With Kraft set to return to the lineup, Green Bay’s passing attack should jumpstart in the near future.