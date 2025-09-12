Justin Jefferson Historical Stats Against The Atlanta Falcons
Vikings superstar wideout Justin Jefferson had a slow start to the season last week on Monday Night Football. However, his second-half touchdown reception from J.J. McCarthy sparked Minnesota’s come-from-behind victory over the Chicago Bears.
Jetta finished as the WR21 in PPR formats after accumulating 14.8 fantasy points. The former LSU Tiger caught four of seven targets for 44 receiving yards and one touchdown, while adding four rushing yards.
In Week 2, Jefferson gets a favorable matchup against an Atlanta Falcons secondary that allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers in 2024. That same secondary didn’t fare too well in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While they surrendered fewer than 200 passing yards to Baker Mayfield, they yielded three touchdown receptions, including two by rookie breakout Emeka Egbuka.
Jefferson is entering his third career matchup against the Falcons at Minnesota’s U.S. Bank Stadium. Let’s take a look at how he has fared in his previous two matchups.
Justin Jefferson Historical Stats Against The Falcons
According to StatMuse, Jefferson has absolutely dominated Atlanta’s secondary in his previous two matchups.
Back in 2020, his rookie campaign, Jetta corralled nine of 11 targets for a whopping 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Then just last year, Jefferson caught all seven of his targets for 132 receiving yards and another two trips to the end zone.
In two previous career meetings with the Falcons, the veteran superstar is averaging a ridiculous 8.0 receptions, 149 receiving yards, and 2.0 touchdowns. That’s good for 34.9 PPR points per game. If he keeps up this pace, he will undoubtedly finish as fantasy football’s top wide receiver in Week 2.
Justin Jefferson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook In Week 2 And Beyond
Jefferson reminded us why he’s elite, piling up 128 catches, 1,809 yards, and 184 targets in 2022—leading the league across the board and pacing all receivers in fantasy scoring (369.0 PPR). He followed that up in 2024 with another monster season (103/1,533/10 on 154 targets), his fifth straight 1,000-yard season, and finished as fantasy’s WR2 despite a few quieter weeks. For his career, he’s averaged 6.4 catches, 97 yards, and nearly half a touchdown per game (19.3 FPPG), with an insane 131 receptions of 20+ yards (26.5%).
Jefferson has shown early chemistry with McCarthy but will need the Vikings to pass the ball more if he wants to close the gap with Ja’Marr Chase (the only receiver who outscored him in 2024 fantasy leagues). Even so, Jefferson was a top-six draft pick in 2025 fantasy leagues, right in the mix with CeeDee Lamb and the elite RB trio of Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Saquon Barkley. With his talent, Jefferson has legitimate 120/1,800/15 upside if everything breaks right.
Jefferson is currently the WR3 in our Week 2 PPR Rankings, just behind Lamb and Chase. But given the historical context, he has a great shot at finishing as the top non-quarterback scorer in all of fantasy football this week.