Justin Jefferson Headlines the Best NFL Week 2 Fantasy Football DFS Cash Game Targets
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Week 2 brings another full slate of NFL DFS opportunities, but cash-game players should remain focused on predictable volume rather than chasing touchdown-dependent options. With Week 1 usage numbers now readily available, workload, target share, matchup, and salary efficiency can help identify the players with the safest profiles for solid production.
Things to Prioritize When Playing Cash Games
High Snap Shares
Guaranteed Rushing Attempts
Consistent Target and High Target Share
Red-Zone Opportunities and Goal-Line Work
Route Participation Rate
Projected Team Total and Positive Game Environment
QB: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Salary: DraftKings $6,200
Week 1: 205 passing yards, 3 TDs
Why Play Him?
Purdy's mid-range price tag makes him an optimal core piece for cash builds. He doesn't necessarily need to throw for 350-plus yards to reach value because the 49ers system consistently provides efficient high-value scoring opportunities. Pairing a reliable 2-to-3 touchdown baseline with dual-threat stability keeps his floor exceptionally safe.
Cash Game Angle: Solid combination of floor and salary efficiency without squeezing your positional budgets elsewhere.
RB: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Salary: DraftKings $8,200
Week 1: 10 targets, target share: 52.6%, projected points: 24.8
Why Play Him?
Robinson's involvement in the receiving game is the centerpiece of his projection. In DraftKings' Full-PPR format, a running back seeing a 50%+ target share operates essentially as a high-volume wide receiver out of the backfield with built-in rushing touches. This dual-threat volume isolates him from negative game scripts.
Cash Game Angle: Elite, recession-proof workload featuring a wide-receiver-like receiving floor and touchdown upside.
RB: Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings
Salary: DraftKings $5,100
Expected Workload:15-17 touches
Why Play Him?
Jones gives DFS players a way to save salary without sacrificing touch volume. Operating in a lead role with structured passing-game usage, he provides a far safer foundation than cheap touchdown-dependent alternatives. His involvement in high-value touches (red zone and third downs) guarantees cash-game utility at a discount.
Cash Game Angle: Significant salary relief paired with a reliable double-digit touch floor.
WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
Salary: DraftKings $7,800
Week 1: 8 receptions, 92 yards, 2 TDs, 9 targets
Why Play Him?
Jefferson picked right back up with elite usage in Week 1. His target volume gives him a rock-solid foundation, while his dynamic playmaking ability provides a slate-breaking ceiling. Paying up for Jettas locks in the highest pure usage rate on the slate.
Cash Game Angle: Massive target expectation combined with explosive-play and multi-touchdown capabilities.
WR: Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Salary: DraftKings $4,700
Week 1 targets: 12, target share: 30%
Why Play Him?
Golden is the exact archetype of value receiver cash-game players should target. He's extremely inexpensive, giving bettors the opportunity to unlock elite studs elsewhere, yet backed by double-digit opportunity counts. While variance happens, chasing opportunity over past points totals is the golden rule of cash games.
Cash Game Angle: High-volume target share at a sub-$5k salary allows you to comfortably roster elite options.
WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Salary: DraftKings $7,300 Projected Points: 21.5
Why Play Him?
Lamb offers another way to spend at wide receiver while securing an elite target footprint. Functioning as the undisputed focal point of the Cowboys' passing attack in a game with one of the highest totals on the slate, his projectable 9-to-12 targets cushion his floor against bad game scripts.
Cash Game Angle: Clear-cut WR1 profile with guaranteed high-volume passing script setup.
TE: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Salary: DraftKings $5,200
Week 1 Metrics: 11 Targets, 8 Receptions, 74 Receiving Yards, 2 Red-Zone Targets, 88% Route Participation
Why Play Him?
Tight end is often a landmine of touchdown volatility in cash games, which makes McBride an indispensable lock. Leading all tight ends in route involvement and drawing double-digit target figures, he functions a s a primary option rather than an afterthought. His steady target distribution isolates you from the volatile zero-point outcomes common at the position.
Cash Game Angle: Wide-receiver level target share and elite route participation at a positional discount.
FLEX: Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Salary: DraftKings $5,400
Why Play Him?
In cash games, using a high-floor, volume-backed running back in your FLEX spot offers far more stability than taking a swing on a touchdown-dependent depth receiver. Warren steps into Week 2 with an ideal dual-threat workload that provides a built-in safety net. Coming off a Week 1 outing where he handled 15 total touches, including 5 receptions on 6 targets. His pass-catching role in DraftKings' Full-PPR format gives him a reliable baseline.
Week 2 Strategy
Week 2 cash games are all about finding reliable volume at the right price. Jefferson and the other highlighted plays offer strong combinations of opportunity, matchup and salary value, giving fantasy managers a solid foundation for building competitive cash-game lineups.
Daniel Outerbridge covers the NBA, NFL, WNBA, and MLB with an emphasis on the numbers behind the game. His work breaks down player performance, team strategy, and emerging statistical trends to provide actionable insights for fans and fantasy players. Outerbridge has written for a myriad of other outlets including Anubis Sports and FanSided.