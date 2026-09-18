Justin Jefferson Headlines the Best NFL Week 2 Fantasy Football DFS Cash Game Targets

Week 2 brings another full slate of NFL DFS opportunities, but cash-game players should remain focused on predictable volume rather than chasing touchdown-dependent options. With Week 1 usage numbers now readily available, workload, target share, matchup, and salary efficiency can help identify the players with the safest profiles for solid production.

Things to Prioritize When Playing Cash Games

High Snap Shares

Guaranteed Rushing Attempts

Consistent Target and High Target Share

Red-Zone Opportunities and Goal-Line Work

Route Participation Rate

Projected Team Total and Positive Game Environment

QB: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Salary: DraftKings $6,200

Week 1: 205 passing yards, 3 TDs

Why Play Him?

Purdy's mid-range price tag makes him an optimal core piece for cash builds. He doesn't necessarily need to throw for 350-plus yards to reach value because the 49ers system consistently provides efficient high-value scoring opportunities. Pairing a reliable 2-to-3 touchdown baseline with dual-threat stability keeps his floor exceptionally safe.

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, AUS; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cash Game Angle: Solid combination of floor and salary efficiency without squeezing your positional budgets elsewhere.

RB: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Salary: DraftKings $8,200

Week 1: 10 targets, target share: 52.6%, projected points: 24.8

Why Play Him?

Robinson's involvement in the receiving game is the centerpiece of his projection. In DraftKings' Full-PPR format, a running back seeing a 50%+ target share operates essentially as a high-volume wide receiver out of the backfield with built-in rushing touches. This dual-threat volume isolates him from negative game scripts.

Cash Game Angle: Elite, recession-proof workload featuring a wide-receiver-like receiving floor and touchdown upside.

RB: Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Salary: DraftKings $5,100

Expected Workload:15-17 touches

Why Play Him?

Jones gives DFS players a way to save salary without sacrificing touch volume. Operating in a lead role with structured passing-game usage, he provides a far safer foundation than cheap touchdown-dependent alternatives. His involvement in high-value touches (red zone and third downs) guarantees cash-game utility at a discount.

Cash Game Angle: Significant salary relief paired with a reliable double-digit touch floor.

WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Salary: DraftKings $7,800

Week 1: 8 receptions, 92 yards, 2 TDs, 9 targets

Why Play Him?

Jefferson picked right back up with elite usage in Week 1. His target volume gives him a rock-solid foundation, while his dynamic playmaking ability provides a slate-breaking ceiling. Paying up for Jettas locks in the highest pure usage rate on the slate.

Sep 13, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cash Game Angle: Massive target expectation combined with explosive-play and multi-touchdown capabilities.

WR: Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Salary: DraftKings $4,700

Week 1 targets: 12, target share: 30%

Why Play Him?

Golden is the exact archetype of value receiver cash-game players should target. He's extremely inexpensive, giving bettors the opportunity to unlock elite studs elsewhere, yet backed by double-digit opportunity counts. While variance happens, chasing opportunity over past points totals is the golden rule of cash games.

EVERY target and catch from Matthew Golden’s career-high in receiving yards



1k+ season incoming pic.twitter.com/74wyxgfQQ0 — BGPG (@BleedGreenPGold) September 14, 2026

Cash Game Angle: High-volume target share at a sub-$5k salary allows you to comfortably roster elite options.

WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Salary: DraftKings $7,300 Projected Points: 21.5

Why Play Him?

Lamb offers another way to spend at wide receiver while securing an elite target footprint. Functioning as the undisputed focal point of the Cowboys' passing attack in a game with one of the highest totals on the slate, his projectable 9-to-12 targets cushion his floor against bad game scripts.

TOUCHDOWN CEEDEE LAMB



DONT LEAVE HIM 1 on 1 pic.twitter.com/Foe316WJeh — wok (@wokdior) September 14, 2026

Cash Game Angle: Clear-cut WR1 profile with guaranteed high-volume passing script setup.

TE: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Salary: DraftKings $5,200

Week 1 Metrics: 11 Targets, 8 Receptions, 74 Receiving Yards, 2 Red-Zone Targets, 88% Route Participation

Why Play Him?

Tight end is often a landmine of touchdown volatility in cash games, which makes McBride an indispensable lock. Leading all tight ends in route involvement and drawing double-digit target figures, he functions a s a primary option rather than an afterthought. His steady target distribution isolates you from the volatile zero-point outcomes common at the position.

Cardinals TE Trey McBride is in a league of his own 👑 pic.twitter.com/VDzx9jD1jm — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 13, 2026

Cash Game Angle: Wide-receiver level target share and elite route participation at a positional discount.

FLEX: Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Salary: DraftKings $5,400

Why Play Him?

In cash games, using a high-floor, volume-backed running back in your FLEX spot offers far more stability than taking a swing on a touchdown-dependent depth receiver. Warren steps into Week 2 with an ideal dual-threat workload that provides a built-in safety net. Coming off a Week 1 outing where he handled 15 total touches, including 5 receptions on 6 targets. His pass-catching role in DraftKings' Full-PPR format gives him a reliable baseline.

Running Backs you NEED to start or sit for Week 1 of Fantasy Football, starting with



Start - Jaylen Warren 🟢 pic.twitter.com/YbLA6lIZfu — Ryan Linkletter (@blitzlink_) September 10, 2026

Week 2 Strategy

Week 2 cash games are all about finding reliable volume at the right price. Jefferson and the other highlighted plays offer strong combinations of opportunity, matchup and salary value, giving fantasy managers a solid foundation for building competitive cash-game lineups.