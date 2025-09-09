Ja’Marr Chase And CeeDee Lamb Lead Week 2 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
In fantasy football, volume still reigns supreme—and while running backs usually see the most touches, wide receivers rack up points at a dizzying pace, especially in PPR formats. In fact, three wideouts cracked the top five non-quarterback scorers in Week 1 (though they aren’t who you would expect)—Zay Flowers (No. 2), Keon Coleman (No. 3), and Quentin Johnston (No. 4). With Week 2 set to kick off Thursday night as the red-hot Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders, it’s time to break down where every receiver stacks up after a thrilling opening week.
Ja’Marr Chase Will Rebound In Week 2
Fantasy managers who selected Chase with the No. 1 pick were massively disappointed with his 4.6 PPR points after accumulating just two receptions for 26 receiving yards. But that is probably an anomaly as the Bengals managed just seven offensive yards in the second half of their 17-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
In Week 2, Chase will face off with a Jacksonville Jaguars secondary that allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts last season. In two career matchups against Jacksonville, Chase has averaged a more than respectable 8.5 catches on 10.5 targets for 113 yards and 0.5 touchdowns—good for a rock-solid 24.8 PPR points. That kind of production speaks for itself, and it’s why I have zero doubt Chase will bounce back in Week 2 with fireworks. Of all the elite studs who stumbled in Week 1, Chase is easily the one I’m least concerned about moving forward.
CeeDee Lamb Will Make Amends For His Week 1 Drops
CeeDee Lamb cleared the 100-yard mark in Week 1, finishing with seven catches for 110 yards, but a few uncharacteristic drops kept him from turning in a truly elite performance.
This week, he has a prime chance for redemption when the Cowboys host the New York Giants. In 10 career games against the G-Men, Lamb has averaged 6.1 receptions, 85.9 yards, and half a touchdown per contest, totaling 61 catches, 859 yards, and five scores. While New York’s defense looked decent against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders in Week 1, they’ve historically struggled against Dallas, meaning Lamb could torch this secondary—provided the Giants can’t consistently pressure Dak Prescott.
Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua, Nico Collins Round Out The Top Five
Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings got off to a slow start on Sunday Night Football but the team grinded and a late touchdown by Jetta sparked a solid comeback with J.J. McCarthy under center. Jefferson finished with four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown reception, while adding four rushing yards. In Week 2, he faces an Atlanta Falcons defense that was torched by Emeka Egbuka last week and allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wideouts in 2024.
Puka Nacua started his season strong, catching 10 of 11 targets for 130 receiving yards in the Rams’ victory over the Houston Texans. And three of those balls went for over 20 yards. He did all of that despite missing some time while being evaluated for a concussion before eventually returning to the ball game. The only thing missing from his stat line was a touchdown. One thing is clear though: this offense runs through the third-year receiver despite the arrival of Davante Adams. In Week 2, Nacua will face a Tennessee Titans defense that is perhaps better than advertised but lacks the elite coverage cornerbacks to stick with Nacua’s slick route running.
Rounding out the top five is Nico Collins, who is coming off a disappointing effort in which he tallied just three receptions for 25 scoreless yards. The Texans don’t have much behind Collins on the wide receiver depth chart so it’s hard to envision him not bouncing back in Week 2 against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary that surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers last year. A potential Christian Kirk return to the lineup could open up more space for Collins in Houston’s offense.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the wideouts in the NFL rank heading into Week 2 of the fantasy football season.