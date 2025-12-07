Kareem Hunt, Jayden Higgins, And 3 Other  Underdog Player Props For Chiefs vs. Texans

The final game of week 14 on Sunday of the NFL will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.

Kareem Hunt Under 34.5 Rushing Yards

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

RB for the Kansas City Chiefs, Kareem Hunt, has covered his Sunday rushing yard total in all of his last five games. Despite that, his under 34.5 rushing yard prop is the way to go on Sunday night. His opponent, the Houston Texans, this season, is allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game. On top of that, RB for the Chiefs, Isiah Pacheco, should be more involved this week. Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, he played in his first game after missing three games due to injury.

Noah Gray Over 8.5 Receiving Yards

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray (83) makes a catch against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This feels like one of the better props on the slate. TE2 for the Chiefs, Noah Gray, in three of his last four games has covered the over on his Sunday 8.5 receiving yard line. To go on top of that, he has had good volume for a line so low. In three out of the last four games, he has gotten three or more targets. Gray against this Texans defense should be able to slip open one time and cover this prop with ease on Sunday night

Jayden Higgins Over 5.5 Targets

Sep 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) celebrates with tight end Dalton Schultz (86) after a touchdown reception during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Rookie WR for the Houston Texans, Jayden Higgins, is starting to come into his own. His role that was once minute early in the season is now substantial as the importance of games amplifies week to week late in the year. In his last four games, he has had five or more targets. In three of these games, he has had seven or more targets.

Houston this season has one of the better passing defenses in the NFL. With that, Higgins feels like he could be targeted often. Houston is allowing the fourth most passing yards per game, while the Buffalo Bills are allowing the fewest. In week 12, Higgins logged a season high in targets against the Bills with nine targets.

Nico Collins Under 24.5 Yards Longest Reception

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) scores a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texans WR1, Nico Collins, is a highlight play waiting to happen, but in this matchup against the Chiefs, it feels like his big-play ability might be held at bay. In three out of the last four games for the Chiefs, they have held opposing WR1s under a longest reception of 24 yards or fewer. With this, taking the under on Collins' longest reception of 24.5 yards is a great prop to take on Sunday night.

Travis Kelce Over 46.5 Receiving Yards

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

TE1 for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce has not covered the over on his 46.5 receiving yard prop in his last two games, but he did in the seven games prior. Two of the contests that stood out in this stretch when he covered this total were against the Bills and the Denver Broncos. They, along with the Texans, rank among the top 10 teams in fewest passing yards allowed per game. Kelce, for whatever reason, excels in these matchups against top passing defenses, and that should not change this week, making the over on his 46.5 receiving prop a great bet.

