Why Neutralizing Nico Collins Is Key for Chiefs Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nico Collins is 6-4 and 222 pounds. CeeDee Lamb is 6-2 and 200. George Pickens is the same weight but only an inch taller.

Lamb and Pickens had their way against the Chiefs last week, combining for 200 yards and a touchdown on 13 receptions. In a three-point loss and compounded with an anemic pass rush, those big Cowboys receivers seemed like kryptonite for Kansas City.

Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum (0) brings down Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chiefs banking on recent experience against big targets

And considering that Collins is actually a bigger target, the Chiefs have their work cut out this week on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). Coordinator Steve Spagnulo said Kansas City can learn from not only last week, but the week prior against some bigger targets in the win over Indianapolis.

“Yeah, a lot of carryover,” Spagnuolo said Thursday, “but he's really good, and you can tell they try to get the ball to him. So, hopefully we can find ways to take him out of the game and be good enough covering the other guys. Because I don't think it's just a one-man show in that receiver group.”

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrates after catching a pass for a successful two-point conversion against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

What happens when opponents limit Collins

But Collins is the catalyst of the group, and when teams have found ways to take him out of the game, the Texans have lost. That’s why efficiently defending the big Pro Bowler is crucial to the Chiefs.

Consider that in his 11 games played this season, the Texans are 4-0 when Collins averages at least 18.0 yards per reception, with three of those victories during their current four-game winning streak. They’re just 2-5 when opponents keep him below that mark.

Houston is 3-0 when Collins catches at least 80 percent of his targets, and 4-0 when he averages at least 9.8 yards per target. That means if Spagnuolo’s unit can find a way to limit the receiver’s production, as Kansas City did twice last year, the Chiefs can give their offense its best chance.

Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) intercepts a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

And against the Houston’s No. 1-ranked defense, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs need all the chances they can get.

“We know what kind of game this is going to be,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Thursday. “It's probably not going to be a real pretty game, and that's okay. This team doesn't allow many points. So, when you go into it, the goal is to score as many as you can.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Spagnuolo is going into it believing in his secondary. And against Collins and the Texans, that means Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie need to find a way to play big against a big target.

“Jaylen’s got some size to him,” Spagnuolo said, “and Trent's a good football player and he's played big guys before. Without incurring the penalties, we gotta try to win at the line of scrimmage. Because when these guys get downfield, their catch radius is such that they can catch it anywhere and everywhere.

“It's a pretty good challenge. It doesn't get any easier, that's for sure.”

Chiefs Kingdom, news always comes fast, so don't miss a moment of the best news and analysis! Take a second and SIGN UP HERE NOW for our free newsletter, news delivered to your email each morning!