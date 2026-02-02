Kayshon Boutte Super Bowl LX Player Props & Stat Projections vs. Seahawks

In his second year with the New England Patriots, Kayshon Boutte led their wide receivers in snaps (735 – 57.1%) while missing three games. Drake Maye only looked his way 61 times over his 17 games (including the postseason), resulting in 41 catches for 698 yards and seven touchdowns.

Kayshon Boutte 2025 Season In Review

His success came in four (6/103, 5/93/2, 2/55/1, and 3/75/1) of his first eight starts. A hamstring knocked him out of action in Week 9, leading to two missed games. Boutte suffered a concussion in Week 16, pushing him to the sidelines for another contest. Over the final 10 weeks of the regular season, he only had 10 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets.

His opportunity rebounded in the first two rounds of the postseason (4/66 and 3/75/1 on nine targets), but the Patriots failed to get him rolling against Denver (1/6 on six targets), partly due to bad weather.

In the regular season, New England’s wide receivers ranked sixth in fantasy points (606.50) in PPR formats. They caught 208 passes for 2,845 yards and 19 touchdowns on 283 targets. Drake Maye averaged only 20.8 completions and 28.9 pass attempts per game.

Super Bowl LX Wide Receiver Projections

Here’s a look at the projections for wide receivers in the Super Bowl:

Shawn Childs

Boutte had over five targets in only two games (9 and 6). He caught two passes or fewer in 10 of his 17 starts, with two of those outcomes coming from early exits. He gained under 30 yards seven times.

Kayshon Boutte Super Bowl LX Player Props

Here are the prop lines for Boutte in the Super Bowl by DraftKings:

2.5 receptions (-146u)

30.5 receiving yards (-114o)

60+ receiving yards (+337)

Anytime touchdown (+300)

First touchdown (+1,900)

2+ touchdowns (+2,800)

Kayshon Boutte vs. Seattle Seahawks Defense

Seattle had the fourth-best wide receiver defense (434.70 fantasy points allowed in PPR formats). Wideouts caught 173 of their 303 targets (57.1% catch rate) for 1,897 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Boutte had three catches or more in 41.1% of his games.

He gained over 30 yards in 47.1% of his starts.

Boutte scored a touchdown in six games (35.3%), with his Week 6 matchup resulting in two scores.

Kayshon Boutte Super Bowl LX Stat Projections

After updating Boutte’s projections, I have him on a path to catch two passes for 31 yards in the Super Bowl with a 25% chance of scoring. In Stefon Diggs outlook for the Super Bowl, I listed the top wide receiver in each game against the Seattle Seahawks.

