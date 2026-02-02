Kayshon Boutte Super Bowl LX Player Props & Stat Projections vs. Seahawks
In his second year with the New England Patriots, Kayshon Boutte led their wide receivers in snaps (735 – 57.1%) while missing three games. Drake Maye only looked his way 61 times over his 17 games (including the postseason), resulting in 41 catches for 698 yards and seven touchdowns.
Kayshon Boutte 2025 Season In Review
His success came in four (6/103, 5/93/2, 2/55/1, and 3/75/1) of his first eight starts. A hamstring knocked him out of action in Week 9, leading to two missed games. Boutte suffered a concussion in Week 16, pushing him to the sidelines for another contest. Over the final 10 weeks of the regular season, he only had 10 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown on 16 targets.
His opportunity rebounded in the first two rounds of the postseason (4/66 and 3/75/1 on nine targets), but the Patriots failed to get him rolling against Denver (1/6 on six targets), partly due to bad weather.
In the regular season, New England’s wide receivers ranked sixth in fantasy points (606.50) in PPR formats. They caught 208 passes for 2,845 yards and 19 touchdowns on 283 targets. Drake Maye averaged only 20.8 completions and 28.9 pass attempts per game.
Super Bowl LX Wide Receiver Projections
Here’s a look at the projections for wide receivers in the Super Bowl:
Boutte had over five targets in only two games (9 and 6). He caught two passes or fewer in 10 of his 17 starts, with two of those outcomes coming from early exits. He gained under 30 yards seven times.
Kayshon Boutte Super Bowl LX Player Props
Here are the prop lines for Boutte in the Super Bowl by DraftKings:
- 2.5 receptions (-146u)
- 30.5 receiving yards (-114o)
- 60+ receiving yards (+337)
- Anytime touchdown (+300)
- First touchdown (+1,900)
- 2+ touchdowns (+2,800)
Kayshon Boutte vs. Seattle Seahawks Defense
Seattle had the fourth-best wide receiver defense (434.70 fantasy points allowed in PPR formats). Wideouts caught 173 of their 303 targets (57.1% catch rate) for 1,897 yards and 12 touchdowns.
- Boutte had three catches or more in 41.1% of his games.
- He gained over 30 yards in 47.1% of his starts.
- Boutte scored a touchdown in six games (35.3%), with his Week 6 matchup resulting in two scores.
Kayshon Boutte Super Bowl LX Stat Projections
After updating Boutte’s projections, I have him on a path to catch two passes for 31 yards in the Super Bowl with a 25% chance of scoring. In Stefon Diggs outlook for the Super Bowl, I listed the top wide receiver in each game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Fantasy Sports On SI News:
With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.Follow Shawn__Childs