Kenneth Gainwell, Derrick Henry And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For Ravens Vs. Steelers

The AFC North division title game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will be highlighted on Sunday Night Football, with a spot in the postseason on the line. One of Week 18’s most highly anticipated matchups will raise a plethora of PrizePicks lines for Sunday night’s storyline-riddled matchup. With key contributors Lamar Jackson and T.J. Watt set to return from injury for their respective teams, let’s look at five of the top PrizePicks plays for Week 18 of Sunday Night Football:

Aaron Rodgers Over 205.5 Passing Yards

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Steelers offense enjoyed a breakout performance from the passing game in its first matchup with Baltimore earlier in the season, though Week 18 will feature a vastly different supporting cast for Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP threw for 284 yards and a touchdown in the previous meeting, but struggled against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. Considering Pittsburgh’s reliance on a passing game that projects to post improved production from last week, Rodgers should see plenty of opportunity to eclipse his 205.5-yard line, a mark he’s hit in three of his last four games.

Derrick Henry Over 19.5 Rush Attempts

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Ravens offense will welcome back its two-time league MVP following a Week 17 absence due to a back injury, despite being less than 100%. Baltimore’s offense will rely on its run game once again, coming off a stellar performance from Derrick Henry last week. The future Hall of Famer dominated the Green Bay Packers, racking up 216 yards and four touchdowns over 36 carries, marking his first game of the season with north of 30 rushes. His volume projects to look vastly similar with the division title on the line, albeit against a healthier unit in Pittsburgh’s front.

Pat Freiermuth Over 4.5 Targets

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) catches the ball in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Pat Freiermuth hauled in several crucial passes in Pittsburgh’s failed comeback attempt down the stretch of last week’s loss. The veteran tight end hauled in three of his five targets for 63 yards, raising questions over his lack of volume during the course of the game. With DK Metcalf sidelined, Freiermuth projects to emerge as one of the leading threats in the Steelers’ passing game with the season on the line.

Kenneth Gainwell Over 30.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Steelers’ team MVP has been one of the few consistent contributors offensively, posting career-high marks in carries, rushing yards, targets, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns so far this season. His 30.5-yard play presents one of the more favorable lines of Sunday night’s matchup, considering his volume throughout the season. Gainwell will be on of the offense’s biggest contributors in Week 18, needing just 51 yards from scrimmage for the first 1,000-yard campaign of his career.

Keaton Mitchell Over 19.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (34) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Keaton Mitchell broke out with efficient production in Baltimore’s previous matchup with the Steelers. Behind Henry, Mitchell racked up a season-high 76 yards in just six carries, the majority of which came off an electric 55-yard scamper in the third quarter. Considering Jackson is returning from a notable injury, Mitchell should see solid volume to eclipse a favorable 19.5-yard line on Sunday night. He’s previously racked up at least 20 rushing yards in three of his last four games.

