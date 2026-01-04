Lamar Jackson, Adam Thielen , And 3 Other Underdog Props For Steelers vs. Ravens 

The final game of the week 18 NFL Sunday slate will be between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are five of the best player props to take for the game on Underdog Fantasy.

Jaylen Warren Under 46.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

In the Steelers' past two games, RB for Pittsburgh Jaylen Warren has hit the over on his Sunday night rushing yard prop at 46.5 yards. He has been efficient, averaging over five yards per carry in each game. However, going against the Ravens this week, that production should come to a halt.

In the Ravens' last three games, they are allowing the fourth fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL. Also, when the Steelers played the Ravens back in week 14, Warren played badly. He had eight carries for 13 yards against them, the lowest rushing yard total he has had all season.

Lamar Jackson Over 27.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

With everything on the line, Lamar Jackson should opt to use his legs. The winner of this game clinches a playoff spot while the loser’s season ends. In the year in the games Jackson has played, he has covered the over on his Sunday 27.5 rushing yard line five out of 12 times. One of these times came against the Steelers in the two teams' first meeting. In the game Jackson had 43 rushing yards on seven carries.

Also, this game has the energy reflective of a playoff game. In his career, Jackson has rushed for over 28 rushing yards in every playoff game he has played in.

Kenneth Gainwell Over 29.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Steelers RB Kenneth Gainwell should be leaned on in this matchup to produce. In the two teams' first meeting of the year, he was active, getting six receptions for 27 yards. This go around, he should be able to hit the over on his 29.5 receiving yard line, especially with Pittsburgh WR DK Metcalf still out due to suspension.

To help in Gainwell’s case of taking over on the year, Baltimore is allowing the fourth most passing yards per game in the NFL.

Adam Thielen Over 19.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Adam Thielen (16) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Going off as mentioned above, the Ravens are one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL, the over on Adam Thielen’s receiving yard prop is one of the best props in the game as a whole. Last week against the Cleveland Browns, he did not put up huge numbers, but QB Aaron Rodgers was targeting him. He had two receptions on five targets for 14 yards. More notably, he saw the field in a large amount.

In the game, Thielen played in 86% of the Steelers' snaps. In the game before this, where he had four receptions for 49 yards against the Detroit Lions, he played in 43% of snaps. If Thielen has any similar volume to what he had in week 17, he should have zero issue in getting over 19.5 receiving yards against the Ravens.

Derrick Henry over 19.5 Rush Attempts

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

With the game RB for Baltimore, Derrick Henry put forth last week, he should get a ton of work against the Steelers on Sunday night. Against the Green Bay Packers in week 17, Henry had 36 carries for 214 yards and four TDs. After putting up a game like this that brought forth a convincing 41-24 win, taking the over on this 19.5 carry line is an amazing play. Also, in week 14 when the Ravens and Steelers played, Henry had 25 carries for 94 yards.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI