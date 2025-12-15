Kenneth Gainwell, Jaylen Waddle, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Steelers vs. Dolphins

The last game of the NFL in week 15 will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins on Monday night. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog fantasy for the game.

Kenneth Gainwell Under 3.5 Receptions

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

RB2 for the Steelers, Kenneth Gainwell, last week remained a notable part of Pittsburgh’s offense, playing in 48% of snaps. In that, he had his usual impact in the passing game, logging six receptions for 27 yards. This marks three out of his last four games where he has covered the over on his 3.5 reception line for this Monday night. Taking the over against the Dolphins in this spot is however the wrong play.

The Dolphins have only allowed over 3.5 receptions to an opposing RB in one of their last nine games

Greg Dulcich Over 17.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Greg Dulcich (85) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

TE2 for the Dolphins, Greg Dulcich has been an underrated part of Miami’s recent successes overall. In each of the last five games Dulcich has played, he has had over his 17.5 Monday night receiving yard line. This includes two games with over 40 receiving yards. Throughout these games, he has mostly seen good volume, logging three or more targets in four of the five games.

His opponent for Monday night, the Steelers, brings a real possibility for this streak to continue. Over the year, Pittsburgh has been one of the worst teams in the NFL in defending the TE position, as proven by this fantasy football note. In PPR fantasy formats, the Steelers are allowing the fourth most fantasy points per game to opposing TEs out of any team in the league.

Jaylen Warren Over 53.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) runs with the ball for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

RB1 for Pittsburgh, Jaylen Warren, has had a couple of recent underwhelming outings. In Warren’s last two games, he has a combined 48 rushing yards. In the three games before that, he had over 60 rushing yards in each game he played. Going against the Dolphins, it does not appear he will get back to this type of production.

In three of Miami’s last four games, they have held opposing RBs under Warren’s Monday night rushing line of 53.5 rushing yards. This includes Buffalo Bills RB James Cook, who had 53 rushing yards on 13 carries against the Dolphins.

Jaylen Waddle Under 23.5 Yards Longest Reception

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts after making a catch for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

WR1 for the Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle, over his last six games has had a reception of 24 yards or longer five times. In this spot on Monday, it looks like another under on this prop has a good chance to happen against the Steelers. In Pittsburgh’s last four games, they have held opposing WR1s' longest receptions below 24 yards in three games. Two of these WR1s were Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase and Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze.

De’Von Achane Over 113.5 Rush+Rec Yards

Miami Dolphin's running back De'Von Achane (28) breaks free with the ball during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB1 for Miami De’Von Acahne has been a machine all year, and as the Dolphins look to fight for a playoff spot, his production and usage should by no means tick down. The Steelers rank in the bottom half of the league in both passing and rushing yards allowed per game. They are allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game and the 12th-most rushing yards per game. With that, taking Achane on his over 113.5 rush+rec yards prop is a great play. He has covered the over on this line in three of his last four games.

