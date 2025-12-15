Is Jaylen Warren Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Dolphins vs. Steelers)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a late addition to their injury report ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
Running back Jaylen Warren has been downgraded to questionable for this matchup due to an illness. It's still possible that Warren plays, but he clearly is not feeling 100 percent ahead of kickoff on Monday night.
If Warren is unable to go against Miami, Kenneth Gainwell, who has played a lot alongside Warren, should handle a major workload for the Steelers in the backfield.
Warren has been a consistent producer for Pittsburgh this season, averaging 4.1 yards per carry across 12 appearances. He's carried the ball 159 times for 652 yards and four scores while also reeling in 30 receptions for 277 yards and two scores.
If he's able to play on Monday night, Warren should have a major role in the offense. The Steelers have to decide if the veteran running back will be inactive or not by 90 minutes before kickoff on Monday night.
Here's a look at how to bet on Warren in the prop market if he's able to suit up against Miami.
Best Jaylen Warren Prop Bet vs. Dolphins
Jaylen Warren Anytime TD (-105)
Earlier today, SI Betting's Ryan Gilbert shared his favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for this game, and he's backing Warren if the starting running back is able to play:
Jaylen Warren is tied for the Steelers’ team lead with six touchdowns this season, but half of them have come in the last three weeks. That’s right, the running back has scored in each of the last three contests heading into Monday Night Football against Miami.
Warren had just one touchdown in his first six games and now has five in his last six. His usage hasn’t changed a ton, but he’s making the most of his carries and is a threat in the passing game.
Look for Warren to extend his scoring streak to four games at home on Monday night.
