Kenneth Walker III, Drake Maye, and 3 Other Underdog Props For Patriots vs. Seahawks

The final game of the NFL season is finally here, as the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots duel it out in Super Bowl LX. Here are five of the best plate props for the game on Underdog Fantasy.

Stefon Diggs Under 45.5 Receiving Yards

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

WR for the New England Patriots, Stefon Diggs’ playoff performances en route to a Super Bowl have been rather underwhelming. In all three postseason games, Diggs has logged under 46 receiving yards. This trend should continue against Seattle.

The Seahawks this season have allowed the 11th fewest passing yards per game, 199.5. In their last four games, dating back to the regular season, they have locked up the majority of opposing WR1s. Three of these WR1s against Seattle had under 40 receiving yards, with two of them logging five or fewer receiving yards.

Hunter Henry Over 40.5 Receiving Yards

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA;New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry has been big for the Patriots in moments this season, and in this Super Bowl matchup, he looks like he is due for a good outing. In the playoffs, Henry has covered the over on his receiving yard prop of 40.5 yards one time out of three. Despite this slight struggle to cover the over on this prop, the Seahawks defense has shown vulnerability to TEs in the regular and postseason. Thus making Henry's over on his receiving yard prop look good.

A fantasy football stat that shows the Seahawks' struggles in defending TEs in the regular season is that, in PPR formats, they were allowing the 10th most fantasy points to the position. And in the postseason, both TE1s Seattle faced had over 40.5 receiving yards. Second-year Patriots QB, Drake Maye, leans heavily on Henry in the pass game in some contests, and this big game feels like a spot where he could.

Drake Maye Under 19.5 Completions

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Maye has not been able to cover the over on his 19.5 completion prop recently, and this looks to have a big chance of continuing. Maye, in his last five games, has not covered the over on this prop one time. Then, pairing these struggles with a Seahawks team that is peaking defensively late in the season makes the under on this prop look like the correct play.

The Seahawks, in their last four games, have only allowed one QB to cover this prop. That QB was recently named MVP, Matthew Stafford. This took place in the NFC Championship game, where Stafford had 22 completions.

Rashid Shaheed Under 22.5 Receiving Yards

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed looks primed to go under on his receiving player prop at 22.5 receiving yards on Sunday. In his last five games, he has hit the under on the prop four times. The four times he hit the under, he had less than 10 receiving yards.

Shaheed’s production can often be tied to big plays. These types of plays will be difficult to generate against the Patriots. In the regular season, New England’s defense ranked 10th in the NFL in fewest yards allowed per catch, 6.7. And in their three postseason games, they have only allowed four completions that went for over 20 yards.

Kenneth Walker III Under 74.5 Rushing Yards

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

RB for the Seattle Seahawks, Kenneth Walker III, was on a tear in the latter part of the regular season, and he has carried that play into the postseason. In Walker’s last five games, he has 97 or more rushing yards three times. Despite this play from Walker III, his under on his rushing yard prop is the correct play on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Patriots this season are allowing the fourth fewest rushing yards per game, 97.2. No team that Walker III played in his last five games ranked higher than this. In New England’s last three postseason games, they have stifled opposing teams' running attacks. All three RBs who were utilized as their team's RB1, despite all getting at least 11 or more carries against the Patriots, none of them surpassed 40 rushing yards. The three RBs had a combined rushing yards per attempt average of 2.2.

