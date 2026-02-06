Jaxon Smith-Ngigba, Stefon Diggs & 2 More Shocking Super Bowl DFS Fades 

The final game of the NFL season will be played this weekend. Super Bowl Sunday is just two days away, when the top seed in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks, will take on the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. This will be fantasy football owners' last chance to set a lineup until September. On such a small DFS slate of just one game, it's going to be tough to separate your lineup from others with so many of the lineups being so similar. These are some players you should consider fading in DFS this weekend.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

DraftKings Price: $11,600

JSN is a great player, but he is going to be highly rostered on this slate, while being the most expensive option. His price is higher than both quarterbacks. If the Patriots lock him up with Christian Gonzalez and safety help, fading him can be very beneficial for your lineup. In the event that he flops in this game and you saved all that salary cap, it should give you a big boost.

QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $10,800

Darnold is coming off a great NFC Championship Game, while Drake Maye threw for just 86 yards and no touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game. If you are only starting one quarterback in your lineup, Maye is the quarterback to start. Especially since he is only $200 more. Maye is the much better quarterback with both a higher ceiling and a higher floor. Look at their whole body of work, not just what you've seen in the playoffs. New England has run through a gauntlet of defenses, while this will be the toughest matchup the Seahawks have faced.

RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

DraftKings Price: $9,800

Walker is a tough one because he could easily end up being the best offensive player in this game. However, he has a brutal matchup against one of the best rush defenses in the league. New England might have the best rush defense in the NFL when fully healthy, and they are coming into the Super Bowl fully healthy.

WR Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $8,600

We aren't sure Diggs is worth his price on a team that likes to spread the ball around. He is not a lock like JSN is to be the team's top pass-catcher. Fading Diggs for one of the other Patriots' wide receivers or even tight ends could give your lineup a big boost.

