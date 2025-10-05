Keon Coleman, TreVeyon Henderson, and 3 Other Player Props For Bills vs. Patriots
For the last game of the week five Sunday slate of the NFL the New England Patriots will be taking on the Buffalo Bills. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog fantasy for the game.
James Cook Over 77.5 Yards
This is one of those player props where you keep taking the over till proven otherwise.
James Cook, through four weeks, has smacked the over on his Sunday rushing yard total set at 77.5 in all three of his last games with room to spare. Over these games, he has averaged 119 yards per game.
New England will be a tough test for Cook. They have allowed the second fewest rushing yards per game so far in the NFL–77.5 yards. Even with this, Cook has been so elite lately that his over 77.5 yards is the right play and a good one at that.
Rhamondre Stevenson Under 12.5 Receiving Yards
This looks to be a tough game for New England RB Rhamondre Stevenson to be utilized in the passing game. In two out of four games this year, he has gone over his total of 12.5 receiving yards. Stevenson last year in 2024 hit the over on this total seven out of 15 games.
The Bills have been extremely good at guarding the pass when it comes to RBs in 2025. Last week, against the New Orleans Saints, they held Alvin Kamara to two receiving yards on four catches. Against the Miami Dolphins, the week before, they held De’Von Achane to 29 yards on seven catches. These are two of the better pass-catching backs in the NFL, and they were held to three yards per catch. With this, it just feels Stevenson will not get the volume to cover his 12.5 yard receiving total, making the under the play.
TreVeyon Henderson Over 26.5 Rushing Yards
Rookie running back for the New England Patriots, TreVeyon Henderson, has started to see an uptick in his role in the offense in the past two weeks.
Through the first two weeks of the season, Henderson had just eight carries for 37 yards. In the past two weeks, he has had 18 carries for 60 yards. Despite Buffalo being 4-0 on the year, they have just struggled mightily guarding the run. They are currently allowing the second-most rushing yards per game–164.3 yards. With this, they are allowing six yards per rush attempt. If Henderson continues to become more involved in the offense, he should have no issue hitting his over 26.5 rushing yard total against Buffalo.
Stefon Diggs Over 5.5 Targets
New England Patriots WR1, Stefon Diggs, is coming off his best game of the season, in his first year as a Patriot. In week four against the Carolina Panthers, Diggs had six receptions for 101 yards on seven targets. Diggs may not have as big of numbers as he had in week four, but he should still see some high volume.
Diggs has covered the over on his 5.5 targets twice so far in 2025. One of these times was against the Carolina Panthers, who are currently allowing the 10th fewest passing yards per game. The two teams he did not record over his target total rank in the bottom half of the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed. The Bills in this category rank first.
That being said, Diggs this season looks like he might see an uptick in targets when they play high-level secondaries, making his over 5.5 targets prop a great play for Sunday night.
Keon Coleman Over 38.5 Receiving Yards
Buffalo Bills second-year WR Keon Coleman after a big first game of the season, has hit a bit of a low in his last three outings.
Since going for 112 yards in Buffalo’s opening game, he had had a combined 91 receiving yards since. Combined through those three games, he has gotten 11 targets, which is the same number of targets he got against the Ravens in week one. Against the Patriots, Coleman has a good chance to get back on track and cover the over on his 38.5 receiving prop, which he has covered in two out of four games this season.
The Patriots are currently allowing the seventh most passing yards per game. Two out of four opposing WR2s have hit the over on Coleman’s receiving total, with Pittsburgh Steelers Calvin Austin III also coming close when he matched up against the Patriots, logging 34 receiving yards.