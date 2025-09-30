Bills' James Cook already earning highest PFF grades after signing new contract
Even more than Josh Allen being back to being Josh Allen, James Cook is again James Cook.
And that's fantastic news for the Buffalo Bills, who winced all summer as the running back skipped training camp practices in the midst of a contract dispute. But any concerns about that missed time being a negative have been swept aside in Cook's fast start to the season.
After signing a four-year, $48 million contract extension in mid-August, Cook has quickly re-established himself as one of the NFL's most productive running backs. He led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024, and through four games is again at the top spot with five. He is averaging whopping 5.3 yards per carry and has caught 12 of 13 passes thrown his way by quarterback Josh Allen.
In last week's lazy 12-point victory over the winless New Orleans Saints, Cook was it again. touching the ball 25 times and producing 135 yards and a touchdown.
For his performance, he received Pro Football Focus' highest grade for any Bills player.
Writes PFF of Cook: "He has been on fire through the first month of the season. In Sunday’s game against the Saints, he recorded his third straight 100-yard performance, averaging 5.3 yards per carry and forcing six missed tackles. His 86.5 PFF rushing grade led all qualifying running backs through Sunday.
Highest-graded Bills vs. Saints
1. RB James Cook 86.6
2. OT Ryan Van Demark 79.0
3. WR Joshua Palmer 76.3
4. OG David Edwards 74.7
5. WR Khalil Shakir 74.1
The Bills look to go to 5-0 for the first time since 1991 in Sunday nght's home game against the New England Patriots.
