Keyonte George And 3 More Post-All-Star Break Fantasy Basketball Sell-High Candidates

The NBA All-Star break has passed and teams have their sights set on the final stretch of the regular season. For fantasy basketball, breakout players will offer elevated trade value, which could help managers bolster lineups for the back half of the year.

Plenty of sell-high candidates are emerging throughout fantasy basketball, and such players will garner significant returns. With teams set to return to play on Thursday, let’s monitor four sell-high candidates for fantasy basketball managers to capitalize on:

Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In his first season with the Brooklyn Nets, star forward Michael Porter Jr. is in the midst of a career year. Over 41 games this season, Porter is averaging 25.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc. Despite his efforts, the Nets sit at 15-38 coming off the All-Star break and are projected to land a high lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. With young players such as Noah Clowney, Egor Demin and Danny Wolf expanding their respective roles, Porter could be sat for additional games with the team’s eyes set on adding value to their upcoming top pick. Fantasy managers should consider unloading Porter before such rest days take effect, potentially diminishing his trade value.

Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts after a three point basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Delta Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Coming off a solid sophomore campaign in 2024-25, Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George has broken out in a starting role in the backcourt. The former No. 16 overall pick is in the running for the Most Improved Player award, averaging 23.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists, shooting career-high splits of 46% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range. Similarly to Porter’s situation in Brooklyn, the Jazz sit at 18-38 on the season, with the 13th seed in the Western Conference. Utah has already made its taking efforts known, with players like Kyle Filipowski and Isaiah Collier taking minutes away from starters prior to the All-Star break. The Jazz are tanking at all costs, which could significantly affect George’s fantasy value over the back half of the season. Managers should unload George while his trade value remains elevated.

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Feb 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) gestures after scoring a basket during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Like their Western Conference counterparts in Utah, the New Orleans Pelicans are in a highly contested race for the 15th seed. Despite the team’s tanking efforts, Trey Murphy III has remained one of the team’s few bright spots throughout the season. Over 52 games, Murphy is averaging 22.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting nearly 48% from the field while connecting on 38% of his 3-point attempts. Behind Murphy, a plethora of wing contributors are taking minutes away from the breakout forward. Though the Pelicans are without their 2026 first-round pick, young players will likely take minutes away from Murphy, with a greater number of rest days likely coming his way. Murphy, who has dealt with a nagging shoulder issue, could see his fantasy stock take a dip down the stretch of the season, which should encourage managers to explore his trade value post-All-Star break.

Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

Feb 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and guard Payton Pritchard (11) talk during a break against the New York Knicks in the second half at TD Garden. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Despite Jayson Tatum’s absence throughout the start of the 2025-26 season, the Boston Celtics boast a 35-19 record on the year thus far. The second-seeded Celtics are firmly in the hunt and have received immensely encouraging news regarding his status. The six-time All-Star is eyeing a return to action coming off the All-Star break, which will shake up Boston’s rotation down the stretch of the season. In the backcourt, Payton Pritchard will likely take the most noticeable hit from a fantasy basketball perspective, despite career-high production to this point of the season. The star point guard will sustain solid production, but could struggle to match his 17.2-PPG, 5.3-APG output. Fantasy managers should capitalize on his elevated trade value before Tatum makes his return to action.

Read More Fantasy On SI News