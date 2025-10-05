Stefon Diggs, James Cook And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For Sunday Night Football: Patriots Vs. Bills
Sunday Night Football rolls on during Week 5 of the NFL season, featuring a highly anticipated matchup between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. The two teams will battle for standing in the AFC East, as each side looks to build on Week 4 victories.
Buffalo will look to extend its undefeated streak to start the season, entering Sunday night’s game with a 4-0 record. The Bills are coming off a 31-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, due in large part to an efficient rushing attack.
On the other side, the Patriots bounced back following a loss in Week 3 with a dominant 42-13 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. New England is entering Sunday’s game with a 2-2 mark on the year, looking to make up ground in the divisional standings.
For PrizePicks users, Sunday Night Football will offer several favorable player lines, including some of the NFL’s biggest names. Here are the five top PrizePicks player props for Week 5 of Sunday Night Football.
Drake Maye Over 225.5 Passing Yards
Drake Maye has commanded an efficient Patriots passing attack through four games this season, averaging 247.0 passing yards per game. He also ranks ahead of the likes of Josh Allen in passing yards, checking in at No. 6 among the NFL’s passing leaders. As teams key in on what’s been an inconsistent run game for New England, Maye has kept the Patriots’ offense afloat with a strong performance through a quarter of the season.
Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels could look to lean on one of the league’s top passing attacks versus a stout Buffalo defense in Week 5, giving plenty of reason for optimism that he’ll eclipse his 225.5-yard mark.
James Cook Over 74.5 Rushing Yards
The Bills have built their offensive identity around an efficient run game to start the season, spearheaded by the efforts of James Cook. Entering Week 5, Cook is the NFL’s second-leading rusher with 404 rushing yards, looking to build on three consecutive 100-yard games, with four rushing touchdowns during that span.
Cook could see resistance from one of the league’s better run defense units in the league, but his volume and current trend of production should make bettors confident in his 74.5-yard mark for Week 5.
Khalil Shakir Over 43.5 Receiving Yards
Through four games, Khalil Shakir has emerged as the most consistent wideout in Buffalo’s receiving corps this season. So far, Shakir has produced 44 yards or more through the air in three of the Bills’ four games. He’s also posted four catches or more in such performances.
Entering Sunday night’s matchup, Shakir ranks second among Bills wideouts in targets, but has been the only member of the receiving corps to record 40 yards in three games this season. He projects to continue such a streak of production with favorable volume versus New England on Sunday.
Stefon Diggs Over 50.5 Receiving Yards
Stefon Diggs will return to Buffalo on Sunday night after spending four years with the club from 2019 to 2023. He’s primed to continue a notable start to the season, coming off his first 100-yard performance of the season versus the Panthers in Week 4. Diggs is entering Week 5 as New England’s leading receiver and has seen considerable volume from Maye in the pass game.
In a matchup where New England could be forced to gameplan with a deficit, the Patriots’ passing attack could see plenty of burn squaring off against a division rival.
TreVeyon Henderson Over 26.5 Rushing Yards
TreVeyon Henderson has seen an inconsistent workload in a committee backfield in New England. Last week, he emerged with seven carries for 32 yards, finding the end zone versus Carolina. Henderson projects to take over the lead role in the Patriots’ running back room as the season rolls on, given turnover concerns among Rhamondre Stevenson and a volatile role for Antonio Gibson.
A matchup versus Buffalo could be an ideal opportunity to create separation among the workload share in New England’s backfield. Henderson’s 26-5-yard mark for Sunday night is immensely favorable given a recent upward trend of volume following a quiet start to the season for the Ohio State rookie.