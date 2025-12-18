Kyren Williams, Zach Charbonnet, And 3 Other Underdog Props For Seahawks vs. Rams

The first game of week 16 in the NFL will feature the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Here are five of the best player props for the matchup on Underdog Fantasy.

Kyren Williams Over 55.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) is seen during warmups prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks this season have been a great rushing defense, allowing the third fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL. However, RB for the Rams, Kyren Williams,s should still be able to cover the over on his 55.5 rushing yard prop for Thursday.

In six of his last seven games, he has hit the over on this prop. This includes a game against the Seahawks in week 11, where Williams ran for 81 yards against them on 12 carries. With this taking the over on Williams' rushing yard prop is the correct play.

A.J. Barner Over 3.5 Receptions

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Like Williams Barner in the two teams' last matchup in week 11 excelled. In the game, he had 10 receptions for 70 yards. This was his highest reception total of the year and was one of three times where he had four or more receptions in the 14 games he has played this year. With that, it is clear, based on Barner’s last game against the Rams, that he is getting a buff in his reception total. This feels to be a one-off, and the under on Barner’s reception prop looks to be the right play.

Los Angeles is one of the better teams in the NFL in defending opposing TEs, as shown by this fantasy football stat. They are allowing the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to the TE position in PPR fantasy formats.

Zach Charbonnet Under 0.5 Rush+Rec TDs

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

RB2 for the Seahawks, Zach Charbonnet’s volume has been ticking down of late. In his last two games, he has had just a combined for 15 carries–eight last week and seven the week before. In this, taking him under on his 0.5 rush+rec TD prop against a great Rams’ rushing defense is a good play.

In the year, Los Angeles is allowing the ninth fewest rushing yards per game. Also, in three of their last four game,s they have not allowed a rushing TD. Charbonnet is currently on a two-game streak of not finding the endzone.

Rashid Shaheed Over 18.5 Yard Longest Reception

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Rashid Shaheed is starting to find his footing in Seattle. In week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts, he had his second game in a row with over 60 receiving yards and his second game in a row with a reception of over 19 yards. This longest reception trend should continue against the Rams, as they have been vulnerable to the deep ball.

In the Rams' last three games, they have given up a combined 11 receptions of 19 yards or longer to opposing WRs.

Puka Nacua Over 9.5 Targets

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This player prop feels like a given to hit. WR2 for the Rams, Davante Adams, is doubtful to play with a hamstring injury. With him likely being out, this should boost the chances of WR1 for the Rams, Puka Nacua covering the over on his 9.5 target prop, which he has already been successful in doing recently. In Nacua’s last four games, he has hit the over on this prop three times.

