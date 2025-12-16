Fantasy Football Week 16 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Blake Corum vs. Zach Charbonnet

On Thursday night, two intriguing RB2s will be in action who have both had big fantasy football performances in 2025. The two RB2s in action are Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet and Los Angeles Rams RB Blake Corum. Here is a breakdown of who to start and who to sit between the two this week in fantasy football.

Blake Corum

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After putting up his best game of the season in week 14, Blake Corum followed up that game in week 15 with another notable fantasy performance. Against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, he had 11 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown. This marks his second game in a row with over 10 carries and over 70 rushing yards. It is also his third game in a row with a touchdown. He will look to keep this momentum rolling against the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Seattle this year has been one of the better rushing defenses in the NFL. They are currently allowing the third fewest rushing yards per game. In their last two games, opposing RB1s have a combined 173 yards. With this, however, the two RBs averaged just 3.8 yards per carry, and neither of them scored a TD against Seattle. This extends a streak where the Seahawks, in their last four games, have not allowed a TD to opposing RB1s. Comparatively, to Corum's last two opponents, Seattle will undoubtedly be the best rushing defense he has faced.

Zach Charbonnet

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Zach Charbonnet’s role in the backfield of the Seahawks looks like it might be shrinking late into the year. In his first six games of the season, he had 12 or more carries in five games. In his last two games, he has had just a combined 15 carries, seven coming in week 14 against the Atlanta Falcons and eight coming in week 15 against the Indianapolis Colts. Against the Colts last week, those carries resulted in 31 yards. He will look to have a more impactful game on Thursday against the Rams.

Los Angeles this season has been an above-average rush defense, ranking ninth in the NFL in fewest rushing yards allowed per contest. Over their last three games, two opposing RB1s had under 50 rushing yards and did not find the endzone. This leads to a big factor that does not play in favor of Charbonnet: the Rams are allowing the fewest rushing touchdowns per game in the NFL. This is something he has banked on heavily in having meaningful fantasy games, as he has a total of eight on the year.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit between Charbonnet and Corum, Charbonnet should sit, and Corum should start. Both have tough matchups, but Corum has been in better form as of late, and the fact that the Rams are allowing the fewest rushing TDs a game is enough to give Corum the edge in this one over Charbonnet.

For fantasy managers with Charbonnet, they should look elsewhere to fill their fantasy lineups if they plan on starting him. He is not a good play in fantasy football this week in general.

