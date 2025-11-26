Lamar Jackson And 9 Fantasy Studs Not To Be Worried About After Disappointing Week 12
Week 12 of the NFL season featured some disappointing performances from some of fantasy football’s top players. With the playoffs rapidly approaching, fantasy owners will look to lean on their best players now more than at any other point of the season. Though the regular season is coming to a close, there’s time for some of the top players in fantasy to bounce back. Here are 10 fantasy football stars managers shouldn’t be worried about despite disappointing performances in Week 12.
Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills
Expectations were high for the NFL’s reigning MVP following one of the best fantasy performances of the season in Week 11, as Josh Allen posted 44.7 fantasy points. The star quarterback struggled mightily in a tough matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 12. Allen threw two interceptions and was limited to a season-low 10.1 fantasy points. Fortunately for Allen’s fantasy owners, a favorable matchup versus a struggling Pittsburgh Steelers defense projects an immediate bounce back in Week 13.
Jonathan Taylor - Kansas City Chiefs
The NFL’s leading rusher entered Week 12 coming off a 46.6-PPR point showing in his previous game. Jonathan Taylor was expected to dominate during the Indianapolis Colts’ matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs, but faced his share of struggles during the 23-20 loss. Taylor’s 58 yards on the ground marked his second-fewest total of the season, as did his 6.6 PPR points. A Week 13 matchup versus Houston could pose a tough matchup for Taylor and the Colts’ front, but his volume and stretch of production this season help build the case for a quick rebound from the MVP candidate.
Rico Dowdle - Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers’ offense struggled in a defensive battle versus the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Panthers running back Rico Dowdle was limited to just 38 yards over six carries, his lowest yardage total since Week 4. The star running back was held to 11.4 PPR points, which marked his third-lowest scoring week since taking over as the lead option in Carolina’s backfield. A Week 13 showdown versus the Los Angeles Rams will offer a difficult matchup, but the league’s sixth-leading rusher should manage improved volume, which could pave the way for expanded production.
Kyren Williams - Los Angeles Rams
Kyren Williams’ fantasy production was limited despite Los Angeles’ blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Rams offense leaned heavily on its stellar passing game, as Williams was held to just 46 yards over 12 carries. Backup running back Blake Corum saw seven of the backfield’s 20 touches, due to Los Angeles’ notable lead. His 5.8 PPR points marked a season-low in fantasy production, but a Week 13 clash versus Carolina offers an immensely favorable matchup and a likely bounce-back opportunity.
Emeka Egbuka - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers endured their third consecutive loss at the hands of the Rams in Week 12, due in large part to an injury to star quarterback Baker Mayfield. Tampa Bay’s passing game struggled, as rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka was limited to just 6.2 points among PPR leagues, his fewest since his season-low performance in Week 8. Despite his lowly performance, the Arizona Cardinals offer a favorable matchup for the Buccaneers. The rookie remains the offense’s premier threat and will be an integral part of the game plan as Tampa Bay looks to right the ship.
Justin Jefferson - Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson failed to eclipse the 10.0-point mark among PPR leagues for the second time in the last three games, as the team suffered a 23-6 loss to the Green Bay Packers. To the joy of Vikings fans, the team is expected to turn to rookie quarterback Max Brosmer for the remainder of the season, which could be good news for Jefferson’s fantasy owners. The star wideout will remain an integral contributor in Kevin O’Connell’s gameplan as the offense prepares for Brosmer to take over. A matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks will be a tough matchup, but his volume presents reason to believe in his production down the stretch of the season.
Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson struggled for the second consecutive week on Sunday, despite the Baltimore Ravens’ fifth consecutive victory. Jackson posted just 7.2 fantasy points, his second-fewest of the season thus far, but has given fantasy owners reason to believe in a prompt bounce back. A Thanksgiving Day matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals presents an immensely favorable matchup for Jackson and the Ravens’ defense. Entering Week 13, Cincinnati’s defense ranks last in both yards and points allowed, which Jackson will work to capitalize on.
Nico Collins - Houston Texans
Nico Collins’ notable fantasy streak of production was put to bed in what was likely backup quarterback Davis Mills’ final start of the season. The Texans defeated the Bills thanks to a stellar defensive performance and two touchdowns from the veteran backup signal-caller. With C.J. Stroud set to return in Week 13, Collins should see a quick turnaround versus the Colts amid Houston’s three-game win streak.
Travis Kelce - Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce posted his fewest yards since Week 4 versus a stout Colts defense during Kansas City’s win. He hauled in four of his six targets for 43 yards, racking up 8.4 PPR points, which tied his second-lowest mark of the season. Entering a favorable Thanksgiving Day clash versus an inconsistent Cowboys defense, Kelce should build on his consistent volume and bounce back with a notable fantasy performance on Thursday.
CeeDee Lamb - Dallas Cowboys
Despite immensely promising volume, CeeDee Lamb only managed to haul in four of his 11 targets during the Dallas Cowboys’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles. His 11.5 PPR points marked a new season low, though the superstar wideout managed 75 yards through the air in the Cowboys’ second straight win. Given his vast role in Dallas’ offense, he should revert to his previous high-end production versus the Chiefs.