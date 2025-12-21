Lamar Jackson, Drake Maye And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For SNF Ravens Vs. Patriots

The New England Patriots will go on the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in a crucial AFC clash on Sunday Night Football with vast playoff implications. A must-win matchup for both teams will present some of the most notable PrizePicks plays of the weekend, with two of the conference’s most explosive offenses set to square off in primetime. These are the five top PrizePicks plays for Sunday night’s clash between playoff contenders.

Lamar Jackson Over 209.5 Passing Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Ravens offense has remained heavily reliant on its run game for much of the season, but a must-win Week 16 showdown could force Baltimore to lean on Lamar Jackson’s arm in the passing game. New England’s defense, which enters Week 16 ranked fifth in the NFL against the run, will look to limit Derrick Henry and an imposing Ravens rushing attack. With expanded volume, eclipsing 32 pass attempts in two of his last three games, Jackson should manage to eclipse his 209.5-yard mark against the 14th-ranked pass defense in the league.

Drake Maye Over 242.5 Passing Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Drake Maye has commanded one of the most explosive passing attacks in the NFL through the first 15 weeks of the season. The second-year signal-caller is in the midst of a breakout campaign, entering Sunday night’s matchup ranked sixth in the league in passing yards, piecing together a compelling MVP campaign to this point of the year. Maye has eclipsed 242 passing yards in six of his last seven games, each prior to a down performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, but the 26th-ranked pass defense of the Ravens provides a favorable matchup for Maye and the Patriots’ passing game.

TreVeyon Henderson Over 51.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has emerged as an OROY candidate amid a breakout stretch from the Ohio State product. Over his last seven games, Henderson has eclipsed 55 rushing yards in each week, averaging 88.5 yards on the ground during that span. New England’s passing game should open up Henderson in the run game, matched up against the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL from Baltimore on Sunday night.

Derrick Henry Over 0.5 Rushing/Receiving TDs

Dec 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs for a first down during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Derrick Henry’s touchdown prop presents one of the most popular plays of Sunday night’s game. Prior to a recent two-game stretch without finding the endzone, Henry posted four touchdowns over three games from Nov. 16 - Nov. 27. The bruising back enters Week 15 tied for fifth in the league in rushing touchdowns, a trend that projects to continue in a must-win game for the Ravens in Week 16.

Stefon Diggs Over 4.0 Receptions

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts with wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) after running the ball for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Veteran wideout Stefon Diggs has emerged as New England’s top wideout to this point of the season, providing a safe target for his second-year quarterback. Diggs enters Week 16 with 67 catches for 731 receiving yards on the season, hauling in at least four passes in half of his 14 games this season. Matched up against an inconsistent Ravens secondary, Diggs should emerge with notable volume as New England looks to return to the win column.

