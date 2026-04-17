LaMelo Ball, Paolo Banchero, and 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Magic vs. Hornets 

The Charlotte Hornets and the Orlando Magic will square off this Friday for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The winner gets the eighth seed, and the losing team will enter the NBA offseason. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the game.

Desmond Bane Over 19.5 Points

Apr 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) shoots a foul shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter of a play-in round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Wing for the Magic, Desmond Bane, should easily cover the over on his 19.5 points prop line for Friday. In his last outing, in a play-in matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, Bane was counted on heavily. He logged the most minutes out of anyone on the Magic, 40 minutes. He was effective with the influx of playing time, dropping a game-high 34 points.

With the matchup against the Hornets being a do-or-die game, Bane should log similar minutes to what he did against the 76ers. This will greatly increase the chance of him getting 20 or more points. Also, in his last two games against Charlotte this season, he had 20 or more points in both games. Combined between the two contests, he averaged 29.5 MPG.

Paolo Banchero Over 4.5 Assists

Apr 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Paolo Banchero had a rough shooting day against the 76ers in his latest outing. He went 7-22 from the field and scored 18 points. With him going up against the Hornets, who have one of the better defenses in the league, he should rely on his playmaking more in the matchup. With this, his over on his 4.5 assists line is a great play. The Hornets are allowing the seventh fewest points per game in the NBA this season, 111.4.

Banchero, in his last four games, has had five or more assists three times. Also, in the four games Banchero has played against the Hornets this season, he has had five or more assists three times.

Moussa Diabate Under 10.5 Rebounds

Mar 24, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) handles the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Moussa Diabate can be dominant on the boards in any given game, but Friday against the Magic feels like a spot where he will not be. In Diabate’s last 10 games, he has had 11 or more rebounds just three times. Against the Magic in four games this season, he covered the over on his 10.5 rebounds prop line just one time.

Orlando is one of the better teams in the NBA at limiting rebounds. They are giving up the 11th fewest per game in the league, 52.1.

LaMelo Ball Under 23.5 Points

Apr 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles up court against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A lot of drama has surrounded star for the Hornets, LaMelo Ball, after their recent play-in game against the Miami Heat. But despite some controversy on whether or not he would be allowed to play, the NBA announced he will be eligible.

Ball, as of late, has been on a scoring tear, consistently scoring way above his 20.1 PPG average. In four of his last five games, he has covered the over on his Friday 23.5 points prop, scoring 30 or more in three of the contests. Despite his scoring success against the Magic, his under is the right side of the prop to take. The Magic over their last three games are allowing the sixth fewest PPG in the league, 108.3. Also, in the four games Ball has played against Orlando this season, he has had under 23.5 points in every single contest.

Kon Knueppel Under 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Mar 31, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) chases after a loose ball against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Kon Knueppel against the Magic should hit the under on his 2.5 made 3-pointers prop. In his last five games, he has had a slightly below-average hit rate on covering the over on this prop, lacing in three or more shots from distance twice during this stretch. Also, the Magic this season are one of the best teams in the NBA at defending the perimeter. They are tied for allowing the fewest made 3-pointers per game in the NBA, 12.1.

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