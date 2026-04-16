Bam Adebayo calls for change after LaMelo Ball "hostile act"

MIAMI -- As far as Bam Adebayo knows, LaMelo Ball has never had an issue with him. Nor did Adebayo sound Thursday as if he's holding a grudge against the Charlotte Hornets point guard, even though Ball's tug of his leg ended Adebayo's season in Tuesday's play-in game, as Adebayo hurt his back on the fall and could not return.

Adebayo was still walking gingerly as he ascended to the podium table for his exit interview with Miami Heat media; he said that as much as he hates needles, he would have taken a couple to play in Friday's play-in game in Orlando, if the Heat had beaten the Hornets to advance to it.

Is this a dirty play by LaMelo? pic.twitter.com/tPebBPDLDC — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 15, 2026

The play became a major topic on sports talk shows and social media, especially after Erik Spoelstra called Ball out after the game, calling it a "dangerous play" and "a stupid play," and "I don't think it's cute, I don't think it's funny."

Erik Spoelstra on LaMelo Ball's dirty play on Bam:



"I don't think it's cute. I don't think it's funny. I think it's a stupid play. It's a dangerous play. He should be penalized for that. I don't think that belongs in the game, tripping guys. Somebody has got to see that. He… pic.twitter.com/7pbCWPnUv8 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 15, 2026

The discourse continued after the NBA ruled Wednesday that Ball should have been given a flagrant 2 foul -- it fined him a total of $60,000, some for the play itself and some for poor language in his media session afterward. That was after Ball made the game-winning layup in overtime, after he shouldn't have still been in the game at all.

So, of course, none of the NBA's actions helped Adebayo or the Heat, who have a long offseason ahead, their first time out of the playoffs in seven seasons.

Bam Adebayo on the LaMelo Ball play and the league response pic.twitter.com/R0DaHMLfJS — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) April 16, 2026

Adebayo, typically genial, hadn't had the chance to comment publicly since his exit Tuesday.

"I think the officials handled it, I guess by the rulebook," Adebayo said. "I feel like there will be a change at some point. Because it doesn't make that three or four plays can go by and you can review a three-point shot but you can't review a hostile act."

Adebayo didn't the fine was quite enough to affect Ball, because of how much Ball makes.

"It's one of those things, everybody is going to have their opinion on it," Adebayo said. "Nobody is really going to know the truth, but LaMelo, whether it was dirty or not. Obviously everybody is going to try to defend him, or defend me. So it's really him, and we move on at this point."

The Hornets have a chance to move on to the playoffs if they beat the struggling Magic on Friday. Adebayo said that Ball hasn't apologized, but "at some point, I'll see him again, and we'll have that conversation." Certainly, this won't help Ball's chances of playing on the U.S. Olympic Team, if that is an ambition, since Spoelstra is that team's coach as well, and Adebayo is almost certain to be on it again for the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

Bam Adebayo reveals that LaMelo Ball hasn’t apologized to him after saying he would check on him



“It didn’t happen… I want it to be out there. At some point I’ll see him again and we’ll have that conversation”



(h/t @HeatCulture13 )

pic.twitter.com/JP5D7RJxfL — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 16, 2026

It was the unfortunate to an eventful season for Adebayo -- he started slow offensively, something he attributed in part to struggling to find his spots in the Heat's new system, but then had the second-highest scoring game in NBA history, with 83 points against Washington.

He is the only Heat player who is absolutely certain to be on the team next season, as the Heat may look to finally retool to get back into contention.