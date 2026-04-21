LeBron James, Alperen Sengun, & 3 Other Underdog Player Props For Rockets vs. Lakers

The Houston Rockets this Tuesday night will look to avoid an absolute disaster in falling behind 2-0 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of their playoff series. Here are five of the best player props for the game on Underdog Fantasy.

LeBron James Over 15.5 Rebounds+Assists

Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts in the first half against the Houston Rockets during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LeBron James, with Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic still not available, should be in store for another big game in game two. In game one, he filled up the stat sheet, logging 19 points, eight rebounds, and 13 assists. He should continue to cover the over on his combined rebounds and assists prop line at 15.5 for Tuesday night.

James has notably covered the following prop line in four of his last five regular-season games.

Luke Kennard Under 14.5 Points

Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) celebrates against the Houston Rockets in the second half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the biggest standouts in game one of this series matchup between the Rockets and Lakers was Los Angeles shooting guard Luke Kennard. In the matchup, he scored 27 points. With the big scoring performance, his points prop for Tuesday feels a bit elevated, making his under on the prop an intriguing play.

Kennard, in his 10 previous regular-season games, had 15 or more points just three times. Also, in the two regular-season games Kennard had against Houston, while on the Lakers, he struggled to score. In the two contests, he had a combined five points. It would not be surprising to see him get back to similar scoring production in game two with the Rockets allowing the fourth fewest points per game in the NBA this season, 110.0.

Alperen Sengun Under 8.5 Rebounds

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Big for Houston, Alperen Sengun, should hit the under on his rebounding prop of 8.5 once again on Tuesday night. In game one, Sengun had eight boards against Los Angeles.

In his last four career games against the Lakers, outside of the game one matchup, Sengun did not have much success in getting at least nine rebounds. In these outings, Sengun has had nine or more rebounds one time. Also, the Lakers are notably allowing the third fewest rebounds per game in the NBA this season, 49.0.

Amen Thompson Over 17.5 Points

Apr 7, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Amen Thompson, despite hitting the under on his Tuesday scoring prop at 17.5 in game one, should cover the over on the prop in game two. In game one, Thompson scored 17 points.

Thompson, in three regular-season games against the Lakers this season, had 18 or more points in every single contest. Also, in his last five regular-season games before entering the postseason, he scored 18 or more points in every single game.

Marcus Smart Under 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Apr 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) dribbles the ball against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Marcus Smart should have fewer than two made 3-pointers again on Tuesday night. In game one, he shot 1-5 from distance.

The Rockets this season are allowing the fifth fewest made 3-pointers per game in the NBA, 12.3. Also, in three regular-season games against the Rockets, Smart made two or more 3-pointers just one time. He shot a combined 4-15 from beyond the arc in these games.

More NBA Fantasy News On SI