LeBron James Could Retire This Month Depending on Lakers Playoff Result

Many people think LeBron James is not retiring anytime soon. Reports have gone back and forth, some saying he could go back to Cleveland, others linking him to Golden State, and some saying he just stays a Laker. But this latest one is different because it comes from someone who actually knows.

According to Semafor's Max Tani, Maverick Carter, James' longtime business partner, spoke at the Semafor World Economy gathering and dropped a timeline that got everyone's attention.

"In an appearance at last week's Semafor World Economy gathering, Maverick Carter said that changes in the tech and media landscape allowed James some flexibility in terms of his next moves once he retires — which could be as soon as later this month, if the Lakers fall to the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, or after next season." Max Tani

In simple terms, if the Lakers lose to Houston, LeBron could be done before April is over. If they advance, or he wants one more year, retirement gets pushed to after the 2026-27 season. James himself has not made a final call yet.

Carter has been James' business partner for over two decades, and their media company, Fulwell, already has major projects lined up for whenever LeBron is ready to make that transition.

LeBron James 2026 Playoffs and What His Career Looks Like Going Out

This is James' 23rd NBA season. He turned 41 in December and is still one of the more complete players on the floor most nights, which is why none of this feels far-fetched. When Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves both went down with injuries in early April, LeBron was the one holding the Lakers together through the final stretch of the regular season, and neither returned before the playoffs started.

In Game 1 against Houston, he delivered. James posted 19 points and 13 assists as the Lakers won 107-98, taking a 1-0 series lead. Game 2 is set for April 21 in Los Angeles.

Winning that series, though, is easier said than done. Houston finished with a top-five defense for the second straight year, and Kevin Durant gives them a genuine offensive threat who can make life difficult for a shorthanded Lakers team.

If Los Angeles advances, the retirement conversation gets pushed back. If they do not, LeBron could be playing his final NBA games as early as late April. Either way, Carter made it clear the next chapter is ready whenever James is.

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