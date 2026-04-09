LeBron James, Stephen Curry, And 3 Other Underdog Props For Warriors vs. Lakers

A featured NBA game on Amazon Prime on Thursday night will be between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers. Here are five of the best player props on Underdog Fantasy for the matchup.

Luke Kennard Under 5.5 Assists

April 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Luke Kennard is certainly primarily known for his 3-point shooting ability. But recently, Kennard has been a high-level playmaker for Los Angeles. In his last two games, he has recorded nine and 11 assists. However, going up against the Warriors, this streak of covering the over on his assist line should come to an end.

Kennard, in the three games he has played against Golden State this season, has a combined six assists, hitting the under on his 5.5 assists line in each and every game he played.

LeBron James Under 7.5 Rebounds

Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. | William Liang-Imagn Images

Star for the Lakers, LeBron James, in two of his past three games has hit the under on his Thursday rebounding line at 7.5. He should hit the under on this line again for Thursday.

The Warriors this season are allowing the 13th fewest rebounds per game in the NBA, 52.7, and over their last three games, they are allowing the 10th fewest, 49.0 RPG. James, in the two games he has played against Golden State this season, has hit the under on his 7.5 rebounding line both times.

Stephen Curry Under 23.5 Points

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles at the crowd during a game against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

After missing over 25 games with a knee injury, Stephen Curry has returned to play. Thursday will mark his third game back since returning from injury. Despite Curry’s success over his career in having big scoring nights, he should hit the under on his 23.5-point prop on Thursday.

Since returning from injury, the Warriors have been extra careful with Curry. He has played an average of 25.5 MPG, significantly below his season average of 31.0 MPG. That, combined with the fact that in the lone game Curry played against Los Angeles this season, he had under 24 points, is enough to warrant taking his under on his points prop on Thursday.

Gui Santos Over 1.5 Made 3-Pointers

Apr 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (15) after being called for a foul against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Chase Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Warriors forward Gui Santos should be able to cover the over on his 1.5 made 3-pointers prop.

In four of his last five games, Santos has made two or more threes. In his last two games against the Lakers this season, he had two or more made threes. Also, as of late, the Lakers have struggled to defend the three-point line. In their last three games, they are allowing, on average, the fourth most made 3-pointers per game in the NBA, 18.0.

Draymond Green Under 9.5 Points

Apr 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. ] | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

This may be the best player prop on the slate. Draymond Green, in his last three games, has hit the under on his 9.5-point player prop every time. Also, in his last three games against the Lakers this season, he hit the under on his 9.5 point line every single time. Going further in his last 10 career games against Los Angeles, he has covered the over on this line just twice.

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