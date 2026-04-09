Bold Predictions for Lakers vs. Warriors: Can LeBron James Win?

The Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors matchup looks like a straight mismatch on paper. But it is far more complicated than that. LeBron James is set to return after missing the last game with a foot injury, but he does so without Luka Dončić (hamstring), Austin Reaves (oblique), and Jaxson Hayes (foot).

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors desperately need this win for play-in survival, making Chase Center a genuine danger zone for a shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers squad.

LeBron James Will Go For 35+ Points and a Double-Digit Assist Night

Well Here's the uncomfortable truth: LeBron might score well, but it does not matter. With Luka and Reaves both ruled out for the game, LeBron might face difficulty in his regular playmaking skills. And he is the entire offense fro this game.

His supporting cast of Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia, and a questionable Marcus Smart cannot create independently.

Just four days ago, LeBron dropped 30 points and 15 assists in Dallas in an almost identical shorthanded situation and the Lakers still fell short. Well, that will repeat that today also.

Expect LeBron to put up arguably his best multi-category performance of the second half. I'm thinking 35 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists and still walk off the Chase Center floor with a loss.

His usage will be unsustainable, his legs will tire in the fourth quarter, and the Warriors will make him pay for it.

If Stephen Curry Suits Up, This Becomes His Night

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry | William Liang-Imagn Images

Curry is listed as questionable with right knee soreness, and that uncertainty genuinely changes the theme of this game. But if he plays, all bets are off. He came back from a 27-game absence just four days ago, dropped 29 points in 26 minutes and looked completely dialed in.

This game will be the Warriors' regular-season home finale. The crowd will be roaring. The stakes are playoff survival. What I believe is that Curry does not come off the bench quietly for this one. If he suits up, the minutes restriction disappears by the third quarter, and we see something close to 32+ points.

The Los Angeles Lakers' role players have been shielded by Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves all season, so without both of them, the structural cracks become impossible to hide. The Golden State Warriors' ball movement, led by Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, will cut the lakers defence

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